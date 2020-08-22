OGDENSBURG — City Council will hold a special meeting Monday night that can be attended two ways.
The meeting, which will include three public hearings, can be attended in person and will be broadcast online.
In-person attendance will be limited and COVID-19 precautions will be in place.
The public hearings include a hearing regarding a local law to amend the City Charter to require the city’s chief of police to be a resident of the city; a hearing regarding an ordinance to provide for the sale of city-owned property, Paper Curtis Street, at public auction and a hearing regarding a local law to amend the City Charter in regard to the powers and duties of the city manager.
The resolution regarding the city manager will change the way hiring and firing of department heads is conducted.
The charter now reads that the city manager will consult with City Council on such decisions, the suggested change is that those actions will now require an affirmative vote from a majority of council.
At its Aug. 10 meeting, Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle called the proposal a power grab.
“We are basically saying we don’t trust the city manager and it is power robbing for the City Council and I don’t think it is right in this situation,” Mr. Skamperle said. “I think the city manager knows the department heads the best, much more so than City Council and it is probably going to end up turning into something political. And it probably shouldn’t be. It is a very dangerous resolution.”
Deputy Mayor John A. Rishe disagreed.
“It’s not a power grab, it is just basically putting the decisions, with the recommendations of the manager, who is going to have all the input — and it might even be his recommendation — but ultimately, it lies with the people that the people elected to sit on this council,” he said.
The move to require the police chief to be a city resident comes at a time when the position has been open since the May 30 retirement of former Chief Andrew D. Kennedy.
“The idea is that we would love for all our city employees to be residents of the city,” Mr. Rishe said at the Aug. 10 meeting, “and, certainly the ones who are more critical in terms of public safety.”
Councilor Michael B. Powers said the move had the scent of politics about it, while Mr. Skamperle said it would limit the pool of candidates.
The public can attend virtually by going to wdt.me/kynJ5r or by calling 1-415-655-0060 and entering access code -300-707-006. Those attending by phone only will need to send comments to the city clerk before the meeting.
