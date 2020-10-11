OGDENSBURG — City Council will hold a public hearing starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday on proposed changes to the City Charter that include removing language calling for public referendums.
The changes would be to Section C-9, which discusses limitations to powers of the City Council; C-17, which is about actions requiring enactment by ordinance or local law; and C-99, which is about amendments to the City Charter.
During its last meeting, City Council was divided on bringing these changes to a public hearing. Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle voiced his displeasure, noting the changes would keep people from having a voice governing the city. Deputy Mayor John A. Rishe said the changes merely keep the City Charter in line with state law.
The proposed changes affect C-99 the most. The entirety of C-99 now reads: “This Charter may be amended in the manner provided by law. However, any local law which would create or abolish any office, department, board, commission or agency, change any appointive office to an elective office or change the powers of any elective officer shall be subject to a permissive referendum.”
If the resolution is approved, it would read: “This Charter may be amended in the manner provided by law.”
The proposed change to C-17 concerns paragraph C, which calls for a public referendum for “... any action by the City Council to establish, alter or abolish any City department, office or agency specified in this Charter shall be by local law subject to a referendum upon petition.” The change would remove the phrase “... subject to a referendum upon petition.”
The proposed change to C-9 would remove administrative officers from the paragraph listing employees who City Council are not allowed to dismiss or appoint.
City Council will also consider a resolution to hire a certified public accountant to complete the 2021 budget in the wake of the retirement of city Comptroller Timothy J. Johnson.
The resolution calls for the hiring of Gray & Gray Certified Public Accountants, of Canton, from Oct. 14 to Dec. 31.
Also on the agenda is a resolution calling for the hiring of a Coughlin & Gerhart, a Binghamton law firm, to serve as labor and employment counsellors.
The public can access the meeting remotely by using the following link: wdt.me/8zXZHJ, or by calling 1-914-614-3221 and entering access code -849-440-818.
Those who are only able to attend by phone and do not have a device to view the session and want to comment can request their comments be read at the meeting by sending a message to cjock@ogdensburg.org before 4 p.m. on Tuesday. If those people are unable to send their comments by email, please call the City Clerk’s Office at 315-393-3540 before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
