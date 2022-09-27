OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg City Council will be requesting that the state make payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT)) payments for its tax-exempt property it owns in the city.
Councilor John A. Rishe brought forth the idea at the last council meeting and a resolution was drafted and discussed Monday night.
According to the resolution, the state owns 30% of the land area and over 50% of all St. Lawrence River waterfront lands in the city. The assessed value of these holdings is over $200 million.
Out of the 3,174 acres in the city, the state owns 582.90 acres that are tax-exempt. The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority also own 364.91 that are tax-exempt, bringing the total of tax-exempt properties owned by the two entities to 947.81 acres.
“I think we’re a very unique community in that regard,” said Mr. Rishe. “I don’t think anybody else has a claim to fame where 30% of the landmass in your community is owned by the state of New York. It hampers our ability to fund our local government, our public safety in particular.”
The resolution states that the exemptions exceed $8.2 million in lost revenue to the city, county, and school district.
“I’m not looking for $8.2 million in compensation for that,” said Mr. Rishe. “I think it’s something that’s negotiated. I’m sure some of that figure includes infrastructure but the point of it is, that’s the value of it.”
The resolution referenced Albany, which receives over $22 million annually in PILOT payments from the state in “recognition of their tax-exempt status.” “They’re making payments to other communities, and I specifically cited Albany with the $22 million annual PILOT payment for state property in the city of Albany. How are we any different, and I’m sure that 30% of their landmass isn’t owned by the state,” said Mr. Rishe.
The resolution was approved unanimously by the council. The next steps will be to send the resolution to various offices and government leaders including Gov. Kathleen Hochul, Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, and Assemblyman Mark Walczyk.
“The resolution requests that Senator Ritchie and Assemblyman Walczyk, at this particular point in time, introduce legislation to gain approval and funding of PILOT payments from the state of New York,” said Mr. Rishe.
