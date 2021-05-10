OGDENSBURG — Councilors unanimously passed a resolution Monday night to hold a special City Council meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 18.
Two public hearings will be held at the meeting, and council is expected to vote on two resolutions as well.
The first public hearing will be for the draft community development plan that council adopted in March. When the resolution was adopted, it was referred to the city’s Planning and Development Department. Two public meetings for input on the plan were held through the department. This will be the first public hearing for the plan.
The second public hearing will be regarding an ordinance to license municipal property at the Dobisky Center to Matthew Rose.
Following the public hearing for the municipal property at the Dobisky Center, council will vote on whether to lease the space to Mr. Rose.
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie on Monday night offered an amendment to the resolution that added a fourth item to the special meeting agenda. The amendment was passed unanimously.
The added agenda item is a resolution to dissolve the remaining portion of Hayward Street between Paddock and John streets. The Hayward property is considered a “paper street,” which is a term used by the city to designate a city-owned right-of-way that exists on the municipality’s zoning maps, but was never fully developed.
Council held a public hearing Monday night in order to get community input on dissolving the remaining portion of Hayward Street, but no one spoke.
