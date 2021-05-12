OGDENSBURG — Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly called a special City Council meeting to take place at 6 p.m. Thursday where council is expected to vote on two resolutions — a land lease agreement with the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority and the censure of one councilor.
City Council attempted to pass a resolution Monday night authorizing the city manager to enter into a lease agreement with OBPA to reopen the city beach.
Council voted by a familiar 4-3 vote, with councilors Steven M. Fisher, William B. Dillabough, Mr. Rishe and Mayor Skelly voting in favor of the resolution and councilors Michael B. Powers, Daniel E. Skamperle and Nichole L. Kennedy voting against. But the resolution ultimately failed as five votes in favor of the resolution were needed for it to pass.
Prior to the Monday night vote, Mr. Skamperle said he would like to hear from the public, adding that he would like a public hearing to be held before authorizing Mr. Jellie to sign a lease with OBPA. Mr. Powers and Mrs. Kennedy shared Mr. Skamperle’s view.
Mrs. Kennedy added that she did not feel comfortable voting yes to the resolution until it was determined whether the beach would be Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant. She said she had heard from concerned citizens about whether the beach would be handicap accessible.
If the resolution passes, City Manager Stephen P. Jellie will have council approval — pending approval by the city attorney — to sign a $3,000 lease agreement with OBPA to reopen the city beach behind the OBPA administrative office near the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge.
The resolution also states that City Council agrees to appropriate an amount no more than $50,000 for the beach project with a final budget to be presented to councilors at their May 24 meeting.
The second solution is to censure — essentially to publicly reprimand — Mr. Powers for his “language and conduct,” according to the meeting agenda.
The resolution states that “City Council members are expected to carry out their duties in a respectful manner when conducting public business,” and Mr. Powers has “on more than one occasion used vulgar and inappropriate language during City Council meetings.”
The most recent example of “such inappropriate conduct” occurred during the April 12 council meeting when he used an expletive and “directed the vulgarity at City Manager Stephen Jellie during public session.”
If the resolution passes, Mr. Powers will be censured for “his language and conduct and place him on notice that such conduct shall not be condoned or tolerated during future public meetings or other such official gatherings.”
