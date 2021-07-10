OGDENSBURG — Calling the “unmaintained” buildings of the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center a public safety threat, City Council on Monday night will vote on whether to pass a resolution requesting the state take “immediate action” to address the various deteriorating buildings on psychiatric center land.
The state “abandoned” the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center in the early 1980s, according to the resolution, and as a result, dozens of old, deteriorating stone buildings remain. The buildings have been empty since the mid-1990s, when the center’s operations were consolidated into new buildings. Those new buildings stand among the abandoned ones.
“I just really think they have become a blight,” Councilor and Deputy Mayor John A. Rishe said of the abandoned buildings, “and I’m concerned, given their further deterioration and that some of them are collapsing — they have become a bit of a hazard.
“It puts our public safety people at risk,” Mr. Rishe added. “I think it’s appropriate to express our concerns (to the state) as much as possible.”
The state has taken no action over the past 30 years to stabilize these “cultural and historical structures,” the city states in its resolution. New York “continues to neglect these buildings to the point that they have become a public health hazard and a blight” on the city.
If passed, the resolution would officially request on behalf of the city that the state appropriate funds to clean up, stabilize and secure the structures by conducting an inventory and analysis of the historic buildings to determine which can be saved and which need to be demolished. The resolution also requests appropriated funding to develop a master plan for the redevelopment of the more than 250 acres of land and buildings at the former psychiatric center campus.
The psychiatric center is located along the St. Lawrence River on Chimney Point, where there are dozens of old, deteriorating stone buildings — many of which are collapsing in on themselves.
“I don’t think it’s a stretch to be concerned to think someone could get into one of those or have a fire,” Mr. Rishe said of the abandoned buildings.
But, despite their current state, there is a great deal of history and value in the old stone buildings of the psychiatric center, Mr. Rishe said, adding that he thinks some of them should be saved. But some are beyond redemption.
The city’s resolution further states that no funding has been appropriated to save these “historical treasures,” despite the fact that the state set up and operates a historic preservation program and office — the State Historic Preservation Office.
The city is “desirous” of working with the state to stabilize these buildings and get them listed for preservation purposes on the National and State Register of Historic Preservation, the resolution reads. But, according to the city, these requests have gone unanswered, and no funds have been allocated to update the inventory and condition report on these buildings, although the state recognizes these structures as eligible for listing on the National and State Register of Historic Preservation.
“The grounds of the hospital are like a ghost town now,” Ogdensburg native Brenda Sandburg wrote of the psychiatric center in a 2016 article special to the Times.
In the late 1880s, New York legislators set up a commission tasked with finding a location for a state asylum for the insane, according to Ms. Sandburg’s article. Its members chose a 990-acre stretch of farmland jutting out into the St. Lawrence River — now known as Chimney Point. The hospital’s first director objected to the insane asylum name, Ms. Sandburg wrote, and in December 1890, it opened as the St. Lawrence State Hospital. It was renamed the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center in 1972.
The psychiatric center was designed on the “cottage plan,” with each building no more than two stories high.
“The institution was intended to provide a quiet, peaceful place for people suffering from mental illness,” Ms. Sandburg wrote.
The facility now has three residential programs located on the facility grounds: adult services, a sex offender treatment program and children and youth services. The St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center is the only mental health facility in the north country region, serving St. Lawrence, Jefferson, Franklin, Essex, Lewis and Clinton counties. The state of New York has 24 facilities in total.
