OGDENSBURG — The City Council narrowly rejected two resolutions put forward by Deputy Mayor John Rishe that would have had the city turn away more than $2 million in one instance and recall an application for a $500,000 grant in another.
Mr. Rishe’s first resolution called for the city to return more than $2 million it had received in federal grants to rehabilitate the “Black Bridge” that spans the Oswegatchie River and extend the Maple City Recreation Trail to Route 812 east of the city.
The second was to recall a grant application for money to demolish 212 Ford St., the former home of Desperado’s night club.
Gary Hammond, vice chairman of the Ogdensburg Growth Fund and the Ogdensburg Land Bank, and also a member of the Complete Streets Task Force and one of the founding members of CGSW Racing, spoke against rejecting the money for the bridge work.
Mr. Hammond pointed out that work on replacing the bridge began in 2004.
“To throw away 16 years and 98 to 100 percent of the funds for this project is extremely short-sighted and more costly to the city than completing this community enhancement,” Mr. Hammond said.
Studies have shown that business owners and home shoppers look for amenities like extensive recreation trail systems when looking to relocate, he said.
“You cannot pass this resolution to withdraw funds from the Maple City Trail expansion if you are serious about improving Ogdensburg,” Mr. Hammond said.
Mr. Rishe, after introducing the resolution, said that he did not have all the information about the trail funding when he drew up the document.
Mr. Rishe said he was concerned about the foundation of the bridge but also that he had not seen any engineering reports.
He was mostly concerned that the money was not being spent elsewhere.
“It would be nice if our energies and our monies went into the city of Ogdensburg (the bridge, while owned by the city, is in the town of Oswegatchie), he said. “Imagine if that went into 212 Ford St., and we weren’t looking at losing a massive downtown building.”
Planning and Development Director Andrea Smith told the council that the money comes mostly from the Federal Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program and could not be redirected to other projects, such as road repair.
After all the grants are taken into consideration, there is a $49,000 local match remaining, Ms. Smith said.
That match can be met with in-kind labor and equipment and with additional grants she explained.
“If we choose not to do it (fund the bridge),” Councilor Nicole L. Kennedy said, “we will be making a big mistake.”
The resolution was rejected with Mr. Rishe, Councilor Steven M. Fisher and Councilor William B. Dillabough voting in favor of withdrawing the money and Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly, Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle, Councilor Michael B. Powers and Ms. Kennedy voting against it.
The building at 212 Ford St. became the property of the city following a tax foreclosure in 2010. It has been unoccupied since 2004.
Mr. Dillabough, who at one time owned the building, said it is not in as bad a shape as people think.
“It was a lot worse when I bought it,” he said.
Mr. Rishe argued that as a historic building more effort should have been put into saving the building.
“We don’t have much of a downtown,” he said.
He pointed out that money had been spent to repair the roof on the Newell Building, which is not downtown.
In a report prepared by Ms. Smith, it was pointed out that the state Historic Preservation Office wrote a letter saying that, “Demolition of 212 Ford Street would have no impact on archaeological or historical resources listed as eligible for NYS and National Register of Historical Places.”
“We should have addressed this years ago,” Mr. Skelly said. “It continues to deteriorate.”
Mr. Rishe, Mr. Dillabough and Mr. Fisher voted for withdrawing the application. Mr. Skelly, Mr. Powers. Mr. Skamperle and Ms. Kennedy voted to keep trying to get the money for demolition.
