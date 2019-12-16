OGDENSBURG — The last meeting for City Council in 2019 included the adoption of a 2020 budget with no tax increase and a step back from a change to the city charter recently passed to make it more difficult to fire a city manager.
Councilor David G. Price introduced the resolution of repeal of the charter change.
“On Nov. 25 I moved forward a resolution changing the charter,” Mr. Price said. “Specifically it changed the simply majority to a majority plus one in the amendment of the article to remove the city manager and to change the duties. And after we voted that local law in, we listened to a lot of community members and realized that the election divided the city and because we listened we have made this motion to repeal it.”
Mayor-elect Jeffery M. Skelly had a productive meeting with the city manager, Mr. Price said, adding that the new council members have vowed to work closely with the city manager and all the department heads.
“I think we are moving in the right direction and I think we are going to keep the things we put in place,” Mr. Price said. “Hopefully this allows the city to come back together and move forward in a positive direction.”
The resolution passed unanimously with just Deputy Mayor Daniel E. Skamperle’s vote missing. Mr. Skamperle is recovering from injuries he received in a tree stand accident.
The change to the charter was brought forth after Mr. Skelly and John Rishe led a four-person team to an overwhelming victory in the November election. Mr. Skelly and Mr. Rishe were running as write-in candidates. During the campaign, Mr. Skelly talked about his desire to remove City Manager Sarah Purdy.
Mr. Skelly and Mr. Rishe were not at the meeting Monday night.
“I agree wholeheartedly,” Mayor Wayne A. Ashley said of the repeal. “This will give the new council an opportunity to work closely with the city manager and continue on the progress that we have made in the last four years.”
Councilor Michael B. Powers pointed out that the charter change would have likely required a referendum and a citywide vote which would have been an expense best avoided.
“We have a commitment from the new incoming council that they are willing to take a close look at all we have done and I look forward to working with them.” Mr. Powers said.
The budget passed with an amendment to add money to the City’s contribution to the budgets of the City Library and the Frederic Remington Art Museum.
In the amended budget the library will receive an additional $25,000 and the museum an additional $5,000.
The tax rate for 2020 will be $19.8598 per $1,000 of assessed value, the same as the 2019 tax rate.
