OGDENSBURG — At its next meeting, the City Council will move forward with financing to demolish the former cheese plant at 30 Main St.
The city recently received a $1.8 million grant from the Restore New York Communities Initiative for the demolition and remediation of the former cheese plant that has eight unique and interconnected parcels that make up a 3.24-acre city block. The property was previously owned by Tubroburg LLC. The city took ownership of the property through tax sale foreclosure in 2009.
“The building is in pretty substantial deteriorating condition,” interim City Manager Andrea L. Smith told the City Council Monday night. “We have done a comprehensive building analysis and checked for asbestos and other hazardous materials.”
The first step would be to file a Department of Labor waiver that would take roughly two weeks to prepare, according to Ms. Smith, who added that it would possibly take an additional two weeks for the Department of Labor to review it.
One issue are the exterior silos and tanks at the former cheese plant.
“We do not know what is or what is not in exterior tanks and silos,” Ms. Smith said. Once that is determined, the project can move forward and the city can take the appropriate steps.
Ms. Smith called the cheese plant demolition a “very big project” and recommended that if council wanted to move forward with it this year, that the city would move forward with a bond anticipation notice, or BAN to finance the project. The BAN would require five votes from council.
The Restore New York grant from the state would reimburse the city as the project progresses.
“I think we treat it as an emergency demolition. Move it along as quickly as you’re able,” Councilor John A. Rishe said.
Councilor Steven M. Fisher was concerned about someone getting inside the former cheese plant and getting hurt or even killed.
Councilor Michael B. Powers echoed safety concerns.
In June 2022, firefighters from Ogdensburg and neighboring departments battled a blaze at the abandoned cheese plant. The cause of the fire was never determined.
Council and Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly urged Ms. Smith to bring forward a resolution during its next meeting June 26 to finance the project.
