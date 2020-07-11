OGDENSBURG — Three public hearings will lead off the legislative portion of the Ogdensburg City Council meeting starting at 7 p.m. Monday.
Two hearings will include discussion of rules to help restaurants weather the pandemic. One will allow restaurants to use city-owned sidewalk space in front establishments as long as it does not impede pedestrians and complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The other hearing will look into allowing the consumption of alcoholic beverages outside restaurants.
The third public hearing will be in regard to a resolution to amend the City Charter to require the chief of police and the fire chief to reside in the city limits. Both those positions are open.
Councilors will also consider a resolution to authorize the funds to pay the new interim City Manager Stephen P. Jellie of Black River.
Mr. Jellie was appointed to the position at a special meeting Tuesday at a rate of $1,500 per week with no health insurance or state retirement funding.
There will also be a presentation from Ogdensburg Library Director Penny Kerfien and an update on the Wastewater Treatment Plant Capital Improvement Project.
The public will have an opportunity to participate in the meeting using the following link: http://wdt.me/rmSaLsor by calling 1-562-247-8422 and entering access code -781-964-275. The public also can preregister to attend the meeting by using the link
Those who are only able to attend by telephone and do not have a device to view the meeting will not be able to be unmuted for the public hearing, personal appearance or citizen participation during the meeting.
Those people can request to have their comments read at the meeting by sending a message to cjock@ogdensburg.org before 4 p.m. on Monday. If those people are unable to send their comments by email, they can call the City Clerk’s Office at 315-393-3540 before 4 p.m. on Monday.
