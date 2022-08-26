OGDENSBURG — City Councilor John A. Rishe has proposed a sewage solution after many city residents voiced concerns about sewage flooding in late July.
Residents spoke at a city council meeting about sewer flooding in their basements. Most of the residents agreed that the flooding was due to a project the city underwent in 2014 that rebuilt a 1.1-mile stretch of sidewalk streets and water and sewer lines.
At Monday night’s meeting, Mr. Rishe proposed a resolution to “develop a pilot program for stormwater bioretention planters to begin addressing the city’s overflowing combined sewer system.”
The proposed resolution was moved to items for discussion by City Manager Stephen P. Jellie.
“The reason I put it under items for discussion and not action is only because I wanted the opportunity to tell council we will be addressing the sewer issues in a similar presentation like we did tonight,” Mr. Jellie said. “We will be addressing this topic in a little more detail. I do think it’s a good initiative but its not something that can be done easily.”
Mr. Rishe said that many communities across the state have similar sewage overflow issues and it is a problem that has been affecting the city for many years.
“Obviously we have a serious problem,” Mr. Rishe said. “You can go online and see the amount of runoff that goes into the river when it storms out. Obviously the sewage treatment plant upgrade does not address it, so this is just a less expensive way to address it.”
If the city goes through with the bioretention planters, rainwater would be diverted from streets into bioretention ponds.
“It’s worth discussing and exploring,” Mr. Rishe said. “I wanted to put it in writing so you all have an opportunity to take a look at it. I hope it’s something that we address in the future.”
Mr. Rishe noted that he would like to do a pilot program and eventually replicate it in other areas if it works.
“One might only address 1,000 gallons but just to see how it works and could work,” Mr. Rishe said. “If it works, we might end up with 1,000 of these throughout the city.”
Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle agreed that bioretention is a good idea and added that it could beautify parts of the city.
