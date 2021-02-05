OGDENSBURG — One City Council member has submitted a resolution calling for the mayor and three councilors to resign following an arbitrator’s decision this week that the city charter was violated when the body agreed to eliminate four police officers.
But the resolution has been omitted from Monday night’s council agenda.
In a decision issued Wednesday, an arbitrator found the council violated the city charter, as well as a collective bargaining agreement with the police union, when it voted 4-3 to lay off four officers May 6 of last year.
Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle confirmed Friday that following the arbitrator’s decision, the minority members of council — himself, Michael B. Powers and Nichole L. Kennedy — submitted a resolution Thursday calling for the majority of council to resign because of their “yes” votes to eliminate the four officers.
The councilors in question are John A. Rishe, William B. Dillabough and Steven M. Fisher, as well as Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly.
The question of whether the four officials should resign was first raised Wednesday night in a post on the Ogdensburg Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association Facebook page following the arbitrator’s decision.
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie confirmed Friday he received a resolution submission from Ms. Kennedy via email.
Mr. Powers confirmed later Friday afternoon, following the release of Monday night’s meeting agenda, that the resolution has been omitted from the agenda.
“They disingenuously refused to put (the resolution) on (the agenda),” he added.
Mr. Powers also confirmed the council will seek to bring up the resolution under new business at Monday night’s meeting.
“If they choose not to acknowledge the resolution, an Article 78 (petition) needs to be filed,” he added.
An Article 78 filing is a legal challenge to a government body’s decision or action. Anyone is free to bring an Article 78 proceeding before a court, including citizens of the city.
“I don’t understand what they would file suit for,” Mr. Jellie said. “People certainly have the right to file ... but the city has been threatened before.”
Mr. Skamperle said the minority submitted the resolution, pointing out section C-10 of the charter, in alignment with similar concerns raised by city residents. The two councilors also confirmed there’s been “discussion” among community members about filing an Article 78 petition in reference to the majority of council’s actions on May 6.
The call for their resignations hinges on section C-10 of the city charter, which outlines four situations that would result in a councilor or the mayor forfeiting office. The second point is what’s causing a deeper rift among council members, which declares that a councilor or the mayor should forfeit their post if they violate section C-9 of the city charter.
Section C-9 of the city charter states that neither the City Council, nor any of its members, including the mayor, shall “in any manner” dictate the appointment or removal of any city administrative officers or employees whom the city manager, or the manager’s subordinates, are empowered to appoint.
Section C-11 of the charter outlines that council “shall be the judge” of the qualifications of its members, and the facts constituting grounds for forfeiture of their office.
“A member charged with conduct constituting grounds for forfeiture of office shall be entitled to a public hearing on demand, and written notice of such hearing shall be filed with the City Clerk and published in the official newspaper of the City at least one week in advance of the hearing,” section C-11 reads.
“Decisions made by the City Council under this section shall be subject to review by the courts,” the section concludes.
If the council doesn’t take action against its own members — a move that may prove difficult because it would require a majority of the council to essentially vote themselves out of office — it seems the next step would be litigation in state Supreme Court.
“The arbitrator clearly spells out who is in the right and who is in the wrong,” Mr. Skamperle said Friday.
The arbitrator concluded the city charter was violated, but Mr. Jellie contested this argument saying neither the three councilors in question, nor Mayor Skelly, should resign, as the resolution was passed by a body, not an individual. The city charter, according to Mr. Jellie, says a person should forfeit office when it pertains to their actions as an individual.
The resolution was not a singularly approved resolution by any one member, or the mayor, he said Thursday.
“A resolution is the act of a body, not one person,” he said.
Mayor Skelly said he had no comment when contacted about the call for his resignation Thursday afternoon.
Monday’s 6 p.m. meeting will only be open to the public through the city’s webcasting platform.
To connect by computer or smart phone, go to wdt.me/TmVCoU, or call 1-562-247-8321 and enter access code #622-117-444. The public can pre-register to attend the meeting by using the link, as well.
Those who are only able to attend by telephone and do not have a device to view the meeting will not be able to be make comments during public participation portions of the meeting. Those people are encouraged to request their comments be read at the meeting by sending a message to city Clerk Cathy A. Jock at cjock@ogdensburg.org before 4 p.m. Monday.
If those people are unable to send their comments by email, please call the city clerk’s office at 315-393-3540 before 3 p.m. Monday.
