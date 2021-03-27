OGDENSBURG — Councilors on Wednesday night unanimously accepted the 30-page draft comprehensive community development plan presented at the March 8 City Council meeting.
Councilor and Deputy Mayor John A. Rishe presented the draft plan earlier this month that outlines a comprehensive plan to create a vibrant community where people want to live, raise a family and prosper, according to the plan’s vision statement.
The plan details a variety of areas where its creator feels the community needs to grow, including economic development and job creation; waterfront redevelopment; downtown redevelopment; tourism; housing; historic preservation; recreation; transportation; education; arts and culture; New York state facilities; and taxation.
“There’s so much work that we have to do — I wouldn’t pick one out,” Mr. Rishe said March 8 of what is most important in the plan. “Every category is important. Everything from waterfront development to economic development (and) job creation ... I thought it was important to get everything down on paper and chart a course for our future.”
The resolution to accept the draft plan was passed unanimously by Mr. Rishe, Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly and councilors Michael B. Powers, Daniel E. Skamperle, Steven M. Fisher and William B. Dillabough.
“You put a lot of working into it and it’s very well done,” the mayor told Mr. Rishe on Wednesday night. “You stepped up and you’ve given a great starting point for dialogue.”
Mr. Powers and Mr. Skamperle agreed, but also brought up if the acceptance of the draft plan would replace the city’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program that was updated in 2011. Mr. Rishe assured the councilors it would not.
“I think it looks good. I can’t help but agree with 90 percent of it,” Mr. Skamperle said, before posing the question.
The state Office of Planning and Development website states Ogdensburg’s LWRP is a locally prepared comprehensive land and water use plan for the city’s natural, public and developed waterfront resources along the Tibbits Creek and Oswegatchie and St. Lawrence rivers. The plan was adopted by City Council in September 1986 but was updated as recently as 2011.
The LWRP is roughly 200 pages and had “extensive” community input, Mr. Skamperle said.
He proposed tabling the resolution until community members can offer input on the plan, but Mr. Rishe said accepting the plan would allow it to be referred to the city Planning Board for review and community input.
“We’re not adopting it until after it goes through the public input process,” Mr. Rishe said, adding that the resolution was only to accept the draft plan.
Mr. Fisher, a member of the small ad hoc committee that helped Mr. Rishe create the draft plan, also commended Mr. Rishe on his efforts, further saying that hiring an outside firm to draft a similar plan would have cost the city roughly $20,000 to $30,000.
He added, “all in all, it needs to go forward.”
“I got a feeling it’ll be a long haul,” Mr. Powers said of accepting the plan and beginning the community input process, “but I think it’s a worthy haul.”
The draft plan will now be sent to the city Planning Board for review and to begin the process of setting up public hearings for community member input.
