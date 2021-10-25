OGDENSBURG — A resolution brought to the floor at Monday night’s Ogdensburg City Council meeting calling for an investigation against City Manager Stephen P. Jellie’s Facebook behavior was tabled, resulting in shouting matches and Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly pounding his gavel calling for order.
Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle, after having a short back and forth with Mr. Jellie regarding what he called “chirping” on Facebook, called for an investigation against Mr. Jellie for posts he has made on social media that he felt were political in nature and “derogatory” in nature against citizens and certain city councilors as well as violating the city’s Internet Policy in the administrative regulations.
“I’ve got a resolution here, I know it’s going to get defeated, but I am going to make a point and I am going to make a point for the citizens of Ogdensburg that are sick and tired of it,” Mr. Skamperle said. “A resolution to conduct a C-14 investigation on City Manager Stephen Jellie regarding his comments on social media and the city’s website as it pertains in the city of Ogdensburg’s municipal code. Whereas, City Manager Stephen Jellie has made derogatory comments towards citizens on Facebook and, whereas, many citizens called in to complain on the Oct. 12th, 2021, council meeting about the city manager’s comments exhibiting unprofessional and unethical conduct towards the citizens of Ogdensburg and city councilors included bullying and name-calling.”
Mr. Skamperle called for the investigation to be performed by a citizens committee along with City Attorney Scott Goldie and wanted Mr. Jellie to be placed on administrative leave as the process moves forward.
“If found to be overstepping his scope of his professional job parameters on any or all violations then city council should take appropriate action,” Mr. Skamperle stated.
The resolution was seconded by Councilors Nichole Kennedy and Michael B. Powers.
“I’m sick of it,” concluded Mr. Skamperle.
Deputy Mayor John Rishe said that it’s not the appropriate place for discussing what he considered a personnel matter.
“Well, unfortunately it’s really not the appropriate place, I mean it’s clearly a personnel matter and each of you have the ability to call for executive session to discuss a personnel matter. I realize there is an election and you have a lot to say and you want to say it publicly, but I don’t think this is the appropriate format. He’s an employee,” Mr. Rishe said.
“I don’t think Facebook is the appropriate format,” Mr. Skamperle responded sharply.
Councilor Steve Fisher called for the resolution to be tabled, which was then seconded by Councilor William Dillabough. Mr. Powers and Ms. Kennedy voted against it being tabled while Mr. Fisher, Mr. Rishe, Mr. Dillabough and Mayor Skelly voted in favor.
As Mr. Skamperle voted he stated, “No, you cowards.”
“I beg your pardon,” responded Mr. Rishe. “The point is, this is a personnel matter, it’s not a witch hunt or a vendetta.”
Over the virtual meeting, it was unclear how Mr. Skamperle responded.
“The fact of the matter is, c’mon let’s be honest. Is it appropriate action? Is it appropriate behavior in a professional standard? Is it?” asked Mr. Powers, which drew a comment from Mayor Skelly about their behavior on Facebook.
Mayor Skelly even accused Mr. Skamperle of being intoxicated, which Mr. Skamperle later vehemently denied.
“Why don’t you go home and sober up,” Mayor Skelly said.
The comment did not sit well with Mrs. Kennedy who replied to Mayor Skelly, “it’s not the first time you’ve made those accusations.”
Mr. Skamperle invited a police officer to give him a breathalyzer to prove that he was not intoxicated.
“You’re completely out of order, maybe you’re drunk Mike?” Mr. Skamperle said.
Multiple calls for order were made and the discussion eventually ended.
