OGDENSBURG — The City Council appointed a new city comptroller Wednesday night, but not without a somewhat tense debate.
Councilors appointed Angela M. Gray, of Gray & Gray and Associates Certified Public Accountants, Canton, to the city comptroller position during its meeting Wednesday night. Her appointment is effective immediately.
Councilors John A. Rishe, William B. Dillabough, Steven M. Fisher and Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly voted in favor of the resolution appointing the new city comptroller while councilors Michael B. Powers and Daniel E. Skamperle voted against it. Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy did not attend Wednesday night’s meeting.
Ms. Gray’s appointment remains in effect through the remainder of this year.
The position has been vacant since September of last year when former City Comptroller Timothy J. Johnson became the fourth city department head in 2020 to retire. On Oct. 13 of last year, City Council passed a resolution appointing Gray & Gray to complete the 2021 budget in the wake of Mr. Johnson’s retirement.
“It most likely would take a significant amount of time to train someone on all the financial intricacies of the position. I hope you consider the current comptroller’s office staff to head the office,” Mr. Johnson wrote in his retirement letter last year.
But this was not done as council passed a resolution to hire Gray & Gray beginning Oct. 14 through Dec. 31.
In November, City Manager Stephen P. Jellie then recommended eliminating the city comptroller position during the first of six 2021 budget work sessions planned for that month. The recommendation was implemented as the 2021 budget did not allocate funds for a city comptroller position, but instead budgeted for the services of Gray & Gray.
“This is the exact same relationship we have with the city attorney,” Mr. Jellie said Wednesday of outsourcing the city comptroller position to Gray & Gray.
Mr. Jellie said the resolution Wednesday night was simply to appoint Ms. Gray to the city comptroller position so she has the authority to communicate with the state Comptroller’s Office, as well as other local, state and federal government agencies, on behalf of the city.
“So we have no ability to be able to communicate with the Comptroller’s Office or any of the other financial institutions of the state?” Mr. Powers asked.
“We do,” Mr. Jellie replied. “They communicate with me.”
Silence briefly hung over councilors before Mr. Jellie added, “I think everybody will be happy for me to have one less title.”
In addition to his duties as city manager, Mr. Jellie holds the fire chief position. He had also been doing the job of the city comptroller since Mr. Johnson’s retirement.
“We’ll revisit at budget time whether we continue to outsource this function, just like the city attorney, or we move forward to hire a position,” he added. “I think right now, just like we talked about at budget time, it’s in our absolutely interest to go this route.”
Mr. Skamperle, as well as community members in attendance Wednesday, stressed they would have preferred city leadership to instead go the route of hiring someone local.
“I’d like to see availability to the citizens,” Mr. Skamperle said, stressing his remarks had nothing to do with Ms. Gray or her qualifications for the job. “I’d like to see somebody in City Hall.”
City resident Douglas W. Loffler shared the same viewpoint as Mr. Skamperle.
“I just think it’s a travesty that local people that are well qualified for this position were not given an opportunity to apply, to talk to you people about it,” Mr. Loffler said Wednesday night.
“I know your philosophy is to outsource all city jobs,” he continued in his remarks to council. “There’s no secret about that. I guess if we outsource all the city jobs, we won’t need anybody at this table.”
City Council postponed its regularly scheduled Monday meeting to Wednesday night after an IT failure at City Hall resulted in no internet access to stream the meeting online.
