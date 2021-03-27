OGDENSBURG — Councilors passed 10 resolutions Wednesday during a nearly three-hour City Council meeting, including a resolution calling for a special council meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.
Most resolutions were passed unanimously — not without debate — during the Wednesday night meeting, but there were two that received no votes from councilors Michael B. Powers and Daniel E. Skamperle. Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy was not in attendance at the Wednesday meeting.
Mr. Powers and Mr. Skamperle both voted no to the appointment of Angela M. Gray, of Gray & Gray and Associates Certified Public Accountants, Canton, to the city comptroller position.
Councilors John A. Rishe, William B. Dillabough, Steven M. Fisher and Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly voted in favor of the resolution appointing the new city comptroller. Her appointment was effective immediately and remains in effect through the remainder of this year.
Mr. Powers and Mr. Skamperle also voted no on a resolution to issue a request for proposal that seeks architectural services for downtown streetscape improvements.
The resolution states that City Council is seeking to apply for the upcoming Downtown Revitalization Initiative, also known as DRI, state-sponsored grant. Other north country localities that have received the $10 million DRI funds in recent years are Potsdam and Watertown.
In an effort to initiate this process, the resolution reads, council is seeking to work with an architectural firm to recommend streetscape enhancements and other downtown improvements that could be incorporated into the city’s DRI application. The resolution called for the city manager to issue an RFP for renderings and other architectural services that will be used in the DRI application.
City Planning and Development Director Andrea L. Smith said no guidelines for 2021 grant funds have been released, but there was talk in recent years of reducing the grant from $10 million to $5 million.
“I don’t know what it’ll look like in 2021,” she told council.
Mr. Skamperle, before the vote, said he would vote no.
“I think we’ve got plenty already available to work with,” he said, “and right now, in our current financial situation, I think we’ve got lots of streetscape done and enough certainly to apply for the DRI without spending a lot of money on architecture.”
“I don’t think we’d have a really strong application using 2011 renderings,” Mr. Rishe said, citing the Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan that was completed in 2011. The plan includes streetscape projects, Ms. Smith said.
Councilors were able to unanimously pass eight other resolutions, including one for a special council meeting at 6 p.m. Monday to accept the city’s draft police reform proposal and send it off to Albany before the April 1 deadline.
One of the more controversial resolutions that passed unanimously was setting a goal to open a city beach by July 1.
The resolution reads that the least expensive and quickest way to achieve this goal is to reopen the former city beach on the grounds of the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority. The resolution also directed the city manager to begin negotiations on the lease of the land for the purpose of reopening the beach. Costs associated with operating and maintaining the beach will be borne by the city or through a cooperative arrangement with OBPA, the resolution states.
Mr. Skamperle said that council looked at doing this about two or three years ago, but the state Department of Environmental Conservation stopped it.
“I believe the reason was the wastewater treatment facility was not complete and we couldn’t open a beach within so many feet or miles of (the facility),” he said. “I think it’s important we do the research.”
He said he isn’t opposed to the beach but would like to see some numbers.
Mr. Skamperle said he was confused as to whether the resolution was a goal, or if it was council locking themselves into establishing the beach. But Mr. Rishe said the resolution was only to establish the July 1 goal.
“I don’t have any problems setting goals,” Mr. Powers said, adding that, “this is a pretty lofty goal to establish (a beach) by July 1 for a boatload of reasons.”
Mr. Powers said before voting yes that he doesn’t think the goal can be met, adding, “I’ll support the feel-good legislation.”
Earlier this month during its March 8 meeting, council passed three resolutions to hold three different public hearings seeking comment on the city’s application to the state Homes and Community Renewal for up to the maximum of $500,000 under the 2020 Community Development Block Grant Program; seeking comment on a proposed amendment to a section of the city municipal code in reference to time limit parking; and seeking comment on a proposed ordinance to lease municipal property at 2 Caroline St. — within the Greenbelt Park.
Following the public hearing periods Wednesday, council passed resolutions to approve an application to apply to the state Homes and Community Renewal 2020 Community Development Block Grant Program; an ordinance amending a section of the city municipal code; and an ordinance authorizing the city manager to enter into the necessary agreements to lease about 1,100 square feet of improved land located at 2 Caroline St. for the purpose of “installing, operating, maintaining, repairing and replacing a weather radar system and related structures and equipment.” The lease term will be from May 1 through April 30, 2041.
The resolution to amend a section of the city municipal code was in reference to a section of Caroline Street near City Hall. City Manager Stephen P. Jellie said that instead of all-day parking — from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — he wanted to make it two-hour parking to make room for members of the public who may need to stop by the building throughout the day instead of employees parking in those spots for the duration of the work day.
Council also passed a resolution instructing the city manager and city attorney to research ways under local and state law to ensure that a resident’s assessment doesn’t increase as the result of general property maintenance.
In addition, Councilors unanimously voted to accept the 30-page draft comprehensive community development plan Mr. Rishe presented at the March 8 City Council meeting.
The final resolution passed Wednesday night was a resolution to keep the final 1% of sales tax collected within the city limits rather than share it with the county.
Mayor Skelly also signed three proclamations at the start of Wednesday’s meeting: recognizing International Women’s Day, declaring April Month of the Military Child and declaring April Fair Housing Month.
