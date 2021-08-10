OGDENSBURG — City Council on Monday night once again agreed to demolish the old J.J. Newberry department store building at 212 Ford St.
Councilors William B. Dillabough, Steven M. Fisher, Michael B. Powers, John A. Rishe and Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly all voted in favor of the resolution authorizing City Manager Stephen P. Jellie to sign a contract with a construction company to demolish the building. Councilors Nichole L. Kennedy and Daniel E. Skamperle were not present at the meeting Monday night.
The resolution authorizes Mr. Jellie to enter into a contract with Bronze Contracting, LLC, of Remsen, to raze the building at 212 Ford St. The contract with Bronze is not to exceed $278,800, according to the resolution, and tipping fees in the amount of $31.50 per ton will be payable to the Development Authority of the North Country for the Rodman Landfill in an amount not to exceed $95,000.
The expenses for this project will be charged to the general fund, according to the resolution.
Councilors discussed how the building, which is falling apart, is a hazard to public safety, adding that kids could get inside and get hurt, or someone could set it on fire.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly called it a “bittersweet” day for the city.
“The building was so majestic in its day,” the mayor said, “but as many buildings that became property of the city and subsequently fell into disrepair through lack of action by city administration — and while it is a good day that we clean up the blight in Ogdensburg — it is a sad day to think about what this building could have brought to the city if it had been maintained all those years ago.”
In 2015, City Council authorized spending $40,000 for an “emergency demolition” of the city-owned property after a side wall partially caved in, prompting fears that the rest of the building could fall.
The building was never razed as the city intended to apply for a $500,000 state grant to demolish three abandoned and condemned properties, including 212 Ford St.
But last year, City Council rejected a resolution to apply for the money that would have funded the demolition. The city will now have to foot the bill to knock the building down.
The building, spared the wrecking ball during urban renewal in Ogdensburg in the 1970s, was once home to the 42,240-square-foot J.J. Newberry department store during the 1940s, 50s and 60s, according to historians. The store, once boasting the city’s only escalator, was closed during the 1970s as city officials razed most of the community’s once-historic downtown.
After sitting empty for years, the property was purchased and remodeled as the Desperados Restaurant and Bar, which Mr. Dillabough owned and operated until its closure. The popular eatery and night spot went out of business in 2003 and the city eventually acquired the property for non-payment of taxes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.