OGDENSBURG — City Council will get a list of options at its March 9 meeting in regards to summer hiring for the city’s recreation and public works departments.
The process of summer hiring usually begins at the end of February, City Manager Sarah Purdy said at Monday night’s council meeting. That start has been put on hold due to a hiring freeze council instituted in January.
Ms. Purdy said the options will give councilors a chance to decide what they want to staff, what they don’t want to staff and what the consequences are.
“We will have to ask for an amendment to the hiring freeze,” Ms. Purdy said. “We will lay out a matrix that shows you what positions go with what programs.”
When it comes to summer hiring, the freeze mainly affects the Parks and Rec Department and the DPW, Ms. Purdy said, but there are other departments that have already been hit by the hiring freeze, such as the police department.
“If the police department could put together something as well,” City Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle said. “I know we have a high overtime rate we are looking at right now. What are the consequences of not hiring a new officer?”
It was Mr. Skamperle who started the conversation, reminding councilors that when the hiring freeze was passed there was the intention to re-examine it once it came time to hire summer help.
The January hiring freeze resolution calls for the elimination of all funding for current and future unfilled positions in the 2020 budget and that any contractually obligated positions not be filled without a resolution coming before the council.
