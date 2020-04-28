OGDENSBURG — Jenn McNamara and her boyfriend, John Mike O’Shea, began making masks about a month ago as the coronavirus crisis began to envelop Northern New York.
“Instead of charging, we took donations and we started buying essential businesses lunch with that money,” Ms. McNamara said. “And then I had people reaching out to me saying, ‘We want to donate, we don’t need masks.’ So, we put up a Facebook fundraiser and it raised almost $6,000.”
The process is simple, Ms. McNamara said.
“We pick a few places and we feed them,” she said. “We have been trying to do dinners as well because I feel like the second shift is usually left out.”
The method is different for every workplace. At stores, Ms. McNamara and Mr. O’Shea will drop off gift cards so employees can use them when they have a break or after work. At a smaller office, Ms. McNamara will have workers phone an order into a restaurant and she picks up the bill.
Bigger workplaces might get more of a catered experience.
“At United Helpers we fed more than 200 people so, Buster’s Sports Bar sent up a bunch of different zingers and salads,” she said.
For Friday, she has a baker making up treat trays of brownies, cookies and other sweets to deliver to all the pharmacies in town.
Next week, they plan to buy 50 dinners from a restaurant and have them delivered by the Boys and Girls Club.
“We’re just trying to help everybody out,” Ms. McNamara said. “I feel like we are teaching our kids that there is still some good in the world.”
Donations have come in all sizes, she said, some as large as $500.
“We have probably fed between 20 and 25 places so far,” Ms. McNamara said. “And, we have a lot more to go.”
Ms. McNamara, a nurse in Dr. Tracy L. Laflair’s office, and Mr. O’Shea, a therapy aide at St. Lawrence Psychiatric Hospital, are using a variety of restaurants to spread the generosity of the community across the full range of essential workers.
“We did the Police Department, the Fire Department, today we are doing the local Save-A-Lot, yesterday we did the UPS Store, JoAnn’s Fabrics, SeaComm bank, NBT bank, we’ve just been everywhere,” she said.
And, they still have some mask orders to go. After making nearly 800 masks they still have orders for about 30 more.
Once they finish those, Ms. McNamara and Mr. O’Shea will take a couple of days off from mask making, she said, and then, over the weekend, make a few to have on hand in case people ask.
