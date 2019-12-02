OGDENSBURG — Deputy Mayor Daniel E. Skamperle is recovering at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse following a fall from a tree stand while hunting over the weekend.
According to Mayor Wayne A. Ashely, Mr. Skamaperle fell from the tree after his stand let go. He fractured ribs and his pelvis, Mr. Ashley said.
Mr. Ashley spoke with Mr. Skamperle on Sunday.
“He is going to be immobilized for about six months,” Mr. Ashley said.
Mr. Skamperley has surgery tentatively schedule for Wednesday, after which there will be more definite news about his recovery.
