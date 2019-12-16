OGDENSBURG — With two months of sales tax left to collect in 2019, the city is at 88.1 percent of its budget for the year and 103 percent above the pace needed to reach its expected revenue.
For the past two years, the city of Ogdensburg has budgeted $3,676,000 in sales tax revenue. In 2018, sales tax revenue beat the budget by 3.38 percent.
Current sales tax revenue, which reflects numbers through October, is $3,238,568.
Only three months of 2019 have come in below budget. April was $3,307 short, May was $636 short and July was $9,682 short.
It is difficult to determine exactly what caused the short months, City Manager Sarah Purdy said.
“It depends on what is going on at the time,” Ms. Purdy said.
Weather, gas prices and even tariffs could be the cause.
“For communities on the border, that kind of stuff (tariffs) does play a part,” she said.
The 2020 budget calls for a modest increase of $41,235 in sales tax revenue, Ms. Purdy said.
The city and St. Lawrence County are in the midst of negotiating a new sales tax agreement that would go into effect in November of 2020.
“We’ve had two negotiation sessions,” Ms. Purdy said. “We’ll have another one sometime after the first of the year.”
Ms. Purdy said that the offers from the county do not look good.
“There are basically two scenarios on the table right now,” she said, “both of which have an extremely negative impact on the city of Ogdensburg.”
The new city council, Ms. Purdy said, will likely be faced with deciding whether to continue to work with the county on sales tax distribution and receive less money than previously or not sign a new contract and collect sales tax on its own, which would be limited to businesses within the city limits.
