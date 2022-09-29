$124K goes toward Ogdensburg homes

Ogdensburg City Hall, 330 Ford St. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — The city has given residents more than $124,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding for 29 home improvement projects to date.

Through ARPA, municipalities across the country have been given funding to help offset losses from the COVID-19 pandemic. The city was given a total of $1,068,179 and so far a portion of that — $260,000 — was dedicated to its Individual Household Assistance Program in 2021.

