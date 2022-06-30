OGDENSBURG — Paving will soon be under way at a number of streets in the City Ogdensburg.
New York Avenue, one of the main streets in Ogdensburg, is expected to be paved beginning on Tuesday, July 5.
Shane M. Brown, director of the city’s Department of Public Works (DPW), said that a total of 23 blocks will be paved this summer by Fiacco & Riley Construction, Norwood.
It will begin with 11 blocks on New York Avenue from 100 to the 1100 block, according to Brown, and the rest of the 12 blocks around the city will follow.
Besides New York Avenue, two blocks of Commerce Street, the 10 block of Grove Street, 500 block of East Hayward Street, 10 block of Spruce Street (two blocks), 10 block of Nevin Street, 10 block of Pine Street (two blocks), 1000-1100 blocks of Lafayette Street, and the 100 block of Rensselaer Street are scheduled to be paved.
Those sections of streets have been milled by J&L Profiling, Durhamville, in preparation of paving. Milling takes out the old pavement so the streets can keep their curblines, according to Brown.
Brown says that drivers should slow down on milled streets and to expect a rocky drive.
“There are going to be dips and obstacles like barrels. It’s not going to be smooth,” said Brown, “Slow down and take your time.”
Residents on streets that will be paved will receive notices from DPW so they will be aware of when the paving will take place.
