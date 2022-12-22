OGDENSBURG — A home destroyed by fire in late November is being eyed for emergency demolition by the city of Ogdensburg.
On Dec. 16, the city issued a news release inviting sealed proposals for the emergency demolition of 309 Grant St. The home has 1½ stories with 1,666 square feet, and was condemned after the fire.
Bids will be received until 2 p.m. Jan. 10 at Ogdensburg City Hall, 330 Ford St., where they will then be opened and read aloud. Bidding and contract documents may be examined and obtained from the city’s website at www.ogdensburg.org/bids.aspx.
“Complete demolition and disposal of 309 Grant Street, Ogdensburg, NY, per specifications. Demolition is limited to the residential structure and attachments including but not limited to additions, porches, steps,” the scope of work document reads. “Disposal of all construction debris, per specifications, will be in a manner compliant with applicable laws and regulations. No construction debris will be buried on site.”
An award is expected to be made Jan. 24 with completion of the demolition taking place by Feb. 7. Final grading and seeding would need to be done by April 30.
The Grant Street home sustained major damage following an early morning fire on Nov. 27. The fire started on the first floor and then quickly threatened neighboring homes, according to reports.
Before firefighters could knock down the fire, it grew to encompass approximately two-thirds of the structure.
“As the fire progressed it was determined that the house was balloon frame and had no insulation. This contributed to rapid fire spread from the first floor to the attic,” the Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799 wrote on Facebook.
Ogdensburg firefighters were assisted by Heuvelton, Morristown, Lisbon and Waddington departments.
Two people at the residence received emergency aid from the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross.
The city of Ogdensburg is soliciting bids for the emergency demolition of 309 Grant St., which sustained major damage following an early morning fire on Nov. 27. It has since been condemned. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times
