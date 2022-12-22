City eyes emergency demolition of Grant Street home destroyed by fire

OGDENSBURG — A home destroyed by fire in late November is being eyed for emergency demolition by the city of Ogdensburg.

On Dec. 16, the city issued a news release inviting sealed proposals for the emergency demolition of 309 Grant St. The home has 1½ stories with 1,666 square feet, and was condemned after the fire.

