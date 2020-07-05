OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Farmers Arts and Craft Market is off to a good start, if the satisfaction of vendors Thursday is any indication.
Linda Newcombe, of Newcombe’s Maple Ridge in Rensselaer Falls, has never sold her maple products at a farmers market.
She decided to give the Ogdensburg market a try after the pandemic wiped out the events she usually attends as a member of the Maple Association.
“I feel I’ve done fair for the couple of days I have been there,” Ms. Newcombe said. “Thursday there was a steady stream of people.”
Ms. Newcombe also sells her products at www.newcombesmapleridge.com.
David Bracy had a big day Thursday at the market.
“I sold a couple of paintings and some rocks that I do,” Mr. Bracy said.
Mr. Bracy, as a hobby, paints local scenes, like the Ogdensburg-Prescott Bridge, the Harbor Lighthouse on a variety of surfaces, from rocks to canoe paddles.
“There is a thing called Ogdensburg Rocks,” Mr. Bracy said. “Kids find them and re-hide them. I hide some and I sell some.”
Before Thursday, Mr. Bracy mainly sold his work on his Facebook page. This was his first time at a farmers market.
“It was nice,” he said. “They had that Fobare’s barbecue truck there and it brought in a lot of people.”
Fobare’s BBQ and Catering had its food truck at the market starting at 11 a.m., serving pulled pork sandwiches, nachos, baked beans, potato salad, smoked brats, hot dogs, homemade apple crisp and homemade chocolate lovers cake.
Property Manager Robert Carlisle was excited to announce that the market had received its special-use permit from City of Ogdensburg Planning and Development Director Andrea Smith.
He aims to grow the market slowly and add events like a food truck rodeo and car shows over the summer.
Angel Convey of Irish Bee in Orwell was at the market on Thursday and said it was a good first day for a new market.
“The food truck definitely provides a pretty steady amount of traffic through the lunch hour,” she said.
Ms. Convey has been operating Irish Bee for about seven years.
“I sell raw honey, I have nine varieties of whipped honey and I have beeswax and honey beauty products,” Ms. Convey said.
Ms. Convey also sells her wares at the Watertown Farmers Market as well as a few retail locations and will be launching a website in about two weeks.
The market, located on a piece of property in Ogdensburg on Ford Street Extension between the Price Chopper Plaza and the City Department of Public Works, is permitted to operate seven-days per week.
“If somebody wants to be there three days a week, they can. If somebody wants to be there once a month, they can,” Market Manager Elizabeth Lyons said. “We want to be as flexible as possible for vendors so they can make some money.”
People interested in taking part in the Ogdensburg Market can find the Facebook page or contact Ms. Lyons at 315-869-6188.
