Ogdensburg spotlighted in video at city/county managers conference

The Seaway Festival parade passes by Ogdensburg City Hall in 2021 as it travels down Ford Street, a historic corridor in the city. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — The city has made its video debut at the International City/County Managers Association’s annual conference.

Each year, the association features three to four communities to spotlight. This year, Ogdensburg was one of the communities.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.