Updated: September 18, 2022 @ 8:41 pm
OGDENSBURG — The city has made its video debut at the International City/County Managers Association’s annual conference.
Each year, the association features three to four communities to spotlight. This year, Ogdensburg was one of the communities.
The association looks for innovation, reducing tax burdens and how municipalities have managed the COVID-19 pandemic.
The five-minute video features interviews with City Manager Stephen P. Jellie, Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly, planning and development director Andrea L. Smith and local business owner William Hosmer, who owns Hosmer’s Marina and Smuggler’s Cafe.
“I see the city with great potential,” Mayor Skelly says in the video. “We have incredible waterfront, which we’re now cleaning and getting prepared for development. I’m hoping that our city will become a destination city in the future.”
The video description says Ogdensburg “blends a unique complementary mix of rural charm and urban amenities.”
“The city right now is focused on an economic revival and in an effort to advance those efforts, we have really taken strategic code enforcement much more seriously here in the city, working to improve quality of life issues for neighbors by demolishing vacant, abandoned, dilapidated properties in residential neighborhoods and in our commercial core areas,” Ms. Smith says in the video.
The video can be found on the city’s website, ogdensburg.org.
