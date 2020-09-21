OGDENSBURG — The city Fire Department is again taking issue with city management this week over updated protocols for fire and rescue personnel.
Fire Captain Gerald H. Mack on Monday morning posted what he described as a public service announcement to the private Facebook group, “Support Ogdensburg’s First Responders!”
Mr. Mack wrote the city Fire Department “will no longer automatically be responding to any address outside the city limits without being requested by the appropriate agency,” after part-time City Manager Stephen P. Jellie issued a new standard operating procedure for fire and rescue calls over the weekend.
The post lists several addresses at the southern edge of the city off Routes 37 and 812 — including the Ogdensburg International Airport, Maple City Auto, half of the Seaway Shopping Center and storage buildings for Ogdensburg Free Academy — that would no longer receive an automatic response from the department
“The Ogdensburg Fire Dept. still looks forward to providing assistance to these areas along with any that we can possibly make a difference in the protection of life and property,” he wrote, “but unfortunately we have been ordered to delay response which in the past has proven to make a difference.”
Those areas across the city boundary, according to the new procedures outlined by Mr. Jellie, who also serves as the city’s fire chief, would receive automatic emergency responses from the Heuvelton Fire Department, as the properties are located within the Heuvelton Fire District.
The route from the Ogdensburg station, 718 Ford St., to Maple City Auto, spans about 1.3 miles. Driving distance from the Heuvelton Station, 95 North State St., is about 6.6 miles.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly on Monday afternoon issued a news release responding to Mr. Mack’s post.
“The Ogdensburg Fire Department should only respond to the village of Heuvelton fire district if called in for assistance,” Mr. Skelly said. “Both 911 dispatch in Canton, and Heuvelton fire officials on the ground, are capable of determining their needs, to include calling for backup and standby.”
The procedure change stems from concerns raised by St. Lawrence County Emergency Services over Ogdensburg fire personnel arriving at scenes in the Heuvelton district without being called, according to Mr. Skelly.
“Every time we do anything that is aimed at improving efficiency and avoiding duplication involving the fire department, Capt. Mack is the first to complain,” he said.
Mr. Skelly criticized Mr. Mack for “deliberately spreading misinformation,” though he did not specify the misinformation he believes the post contained. Mr. Skelly described the fire captain as “acting like nothing more than a small-town street thug or spoiled rotten kid.”
“The Ogdensburg fire department should only respond to the village of Heuvelton fire district if called in for assistance,” Mr. Skelly said, which is the same procedure Mr. Mack described online. “Spreading lies and falsehoods to the public is not the way a civil servant should act in my opinion. All it does is frighten the people we are supposed to serve and protect.”
Earlier this month, Mr. Jellie issued a memo barring fire department personnel, on or off duty, from speaking with the media about department business. The Sept. 6 memo prompted Ogdensburg Firefighters International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1799 members to file an improper practice charge against the city with the state Public Employment Relations Board last week.
Mr. Mack could not be reached for comment at the time of this report.
