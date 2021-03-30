OGDENSBURG — The latest ruling handed down by a state Supreme Court judge prompted the city fire union to file an appeal with the state Appellate Division as they still wish to go to arbitration with city leadership.
In a ruling filed Friday afternoon, Judge Mary M. Farley granted the city its request for a permanent stay of arbitration from its fire union, and on Monday, Nathaniel G. Lambright, the attorney representing Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters, Local 1799, filed a notice of appeal from her decision and order.
The union is still seeking to go to arbitration with city leadership over alleged contract violations. The case will now move on to the state Appellate Division, Third Department, Albany.
Union President Jason T. Bouchard said Tuesday that while the union accepts Judge Farley’s decision, the union’s “only option to provide safe and proper fire protection for all citizens of Ogdensburg, our beloved city, and ensure the safety of our members, is to appeal.”
City Manager and Fire Chief Stephen P. Jellie said Tuesday that the city acknowledges the union’s intent to appeal.
“Judge Farley’s ruling strongly affirms management’s right to determine the size, strength and structure of the organization with the legally binding decision that is deeply rooted in recent case law,” Mr. Jellie said in an email Tuesday. “The city finds no benefit, to either party, in continuing this legal battle and sincerely desires to move forward in the best interest of the city and the fire department.”
The city filed suit against the fire union on Feb. 14 in state Supreme Court seeking a permanent stay of arbitration — a form of alternative dispute resolution used as a way to resolve issues outside the court system.
The union’s demand for arbitration was filed with the city on Dec. 28 after its grievance was denied on Christmas Eve. The grievance was filed Dec. 10, one day after City Council passed its 2021 budget that reduced the fire department by seven positions — down to 20 firefighters from 27.
The union claimed in its grievance that the city’s staffing reduction violated its collective bargaining agreement, which states the department cannot dip below 24 firefighters.
The demand for arbitration pointed out seven provisions in its six-year contract with the city that city leadership allegedly violated when it laid off five firefighters Jan. 1. Five firefighters were laid off instead of seven due to an eligible firefighter’s retirement and another being out on leave.
Last month, the union withdrew five of its seven grievance claims. The two remaining claims reference the department’s minimum shift staffing and how each of those shifts is structured — two issues the union still wishes to arbitrate with the city.
The city and fire union have been at odds for months over the city’s violation of the union’s minimum staffing agreement, which was done when officials imposed the elimination of seven fire positions. The positions were eliminated when City Council passed its 2021 budget at the end of last year.
The union filed suit against the city in state Supreme Court at the end of last year because of the staffing cuts. The union was requesting a preliminary injunction to forestall the five layoffs. But Judge Farley quickly denied the request.
When oral arguments for the case were heard about two weeks later, the union was requesting the reinstatement of the five laid-off firefighters. The city prevailed when Judge Farley issued another swift denial of the union’s request to reinstate personnel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.