OGDENSBURG — An order by City Manager and Fire Chief Stephen P. Jellie that essentially tells firefighters they cannot discuss conditions of their employment with anyone but their supervisors or the fire chief, has been called illegal by the attorney representing the fire union and an improper practice charge has been filed.
The Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799, represented by attorney Nathaniel G. Lambright, filed an improper practice charge with the state Public Employment Relations Board on Feb. 15.
In dispute is an email sent by Mr. Jellie on Feb. 7 to fire department officers and Local 1799 President Jason T. Bouchard that the union in its official complaint calls a “gag order.”
The email states: “Officers — The chain of command for resolving any employee issues begins with you, as first line supervisors. If the matter is not something that is within your ability to resolve, you are instructed to please elevate the matter to myself as your supervisor and your direct reports second line supervisor for resolution or instruction on how to proceed.”
Mr. Jellie added that there is no matter “exempt from this direction unless approved by myself.” He said the city Comptroller’s Office has recently received “inquiries and complaints about pay matters from employees or their spouses directly — that will cease effective today.” Employees, he said, are to follow the officers’ chain of command “for all pay or benefit matters.”
“At no time, are you to discuss or engage in employee matters, including pay issues, with spouses, significant others or family members,” Mr. Jellie said. “Employees are instructed to bring matters directly to their first line supervisors and advised that City Staff will no longer accept or entertain calls from any of the above unless special circumstances exist and I have approved an exception.”
Addressing Mr. Bouchard directly in the email, Mr. Jellie wrote, “As you are aware, I am the sole point of contact for the City of Ogdensburg for any day-to-day concerns or issues that you are working on behalf of employees, formal or informal. City Staff will not respond to requests from yourself unless instructed to do so myself.”
Mr. Lambright said he has been practicing labor law for 20 years and “has never seen anything like what is going on in Ogdensburg.”
He calls the order by Mr. Jellie illegal.
“I believe it’s illegal. It’s an affront to every working person and it’s also completely contrary to our ideals that we cannot share our terms and conditions of employment with our spouses,” Mr. Lambright said.
Mr. Jellie, in response, said that the true purpose of the email was “clear” and that it was not improper or illegal in any way.
“I think that the email was clear and I think that anybody who is looking into make up some sort of an issue sees clearly, I issued a very clear direction to the supervisory staff about how the chain of command is to function and to ensure that we solve employee problems at the lowest level of the chain of command,” Mr. Jellie said.
Mr. Jellie said that Local 1799 has rights and procedures that are afforded to them and Mr. Bouchard goes to him on a regular basis with concerns of the union that are not corrected by the supervisory staff. Mr. Jellie said that the first time he had heard of any issues with the directive was when the complaint with PERB was filed.
The improper practice charge is “trumped-up drama” and is a way for the union to control the city’s finances, according to Mr. Jellie.
“This Lambright’s illegal practice charge is just nothing but trumped-up drama to garner some more attention for his very weak case that the union controls the city’s finances and staff levels,” Mr. Jellie said. “The more things Nathaniel Lambright can say are illegal, the more things he can take the firefighters money and cost the city money and go to court so he can practice his trade coming up with trumped-up things.”
According to the PERB complaint, “The Gag Order purports to prohibit any and all communications between members with any other person — the media, their family, each other, etc. — regarding terms and conditions of employment unless they have permission from the City Manager. Stated another way, the Gag Order completely forbids discussion about terms and conditions of employment unless it goes through Jellie; to do otherwise would constitute insubordination.”
The city’s answer to the improper practice charge was filed on March 18 by the law firm of Coughlin & Gerhart LLP. The response stated that the policy “speaks for itself and denies that it prevents the exercise of concerted protected speech or Union representation of its members.”
The city also stated that its actions “are in full compliance with the terms and conditions of the collective bargaining agreement, including the management rights clause, and/or the past practice of the parties.”
Local 1799 is seeking that the city cease and desist the policy for its members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.