OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799 has offered to pay the cost for a grant writer in an attempt to secure funding, but only if the City Council is willing to move forward with hiring more firefighters if the grant is successful.
The offer was made Monday night when Local 1799 President Jason T. Bouchard spoke during public appearances at the City Council meeting. Mr. Bouchard spoke of City Council disregarding a previous proposal made by Fire Chief Kenneth J. Stull who stated that if the city hired more firefighters it would ultimately save the city money due to high overtime costs stemming from low staffing at the fire department.
Up to four firefighters could be hired with funds procured through a successful Staffing For Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, or SAFER grant application. The salaries would be covered for several years but then ultimately would go onto the city’s payroll when the grant funding expires.
A grant writer, to put together a SAFER grant application, would cost $10,000. It was decided not to be pursued by City Council due to its cost.
“We are looking for a little help. We didn’t think the $10,000 was too much to ask but we realize the city is in pretty tough times,” Mr. Bouchard said. “Our group has come together and thought, ‘how can we best go about getting these people?’ They are not going to hire people at lesser cost to its citizens. Even though by hiring we are providing a better service at a cheaper cost. Now we have decided we are not going to apply for free firefighters for at least three years.”
Mr. Bouchard said that after meeting with union members, it was decided to offer to pay the $10,000 fee for a grant writer, “as long as we have some assurances on our end.”
“If we are serious about it and it’s council approved deal if you guys would even consider applying for the SAFER grant and utilizing this grant writer and her expertise to benefit the fire department, we are more than happy to foot the bill,” Mr. Bouchard said.
Councilor Michael B. Powers called it a “generous offer” by the Local 1799 but said that any negotiations would have to go through interim City Manager Andrea L. Smith.
“I commend the union for that but ultimately at the end of the day its a conversation between the firefighters association and interim city manager,” Mr. Powers said. “It’s very generous.”
