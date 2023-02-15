Local 1799 offers to pay for grant writer

The Ogdensburg Fire Department, 718 Ford St. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799 has offered to pay the cost for a grant writer in an attempt to secure funding, but only if the City Council is willing to move forward with hiring more firefighters if the grant is successful.

The offer was made Monday night when Local 1799 President Jason T. Bouchard spoke during public appearances at the City Council meeting. Mr. Bouchard spoke of City Council disregarding a previous proposal made by Fire Chief Kenneth J. Stull who stated that if the city hired more firefighters it would ultimately save the city money due to high overtime costs stemming from low staffing at the fire department.

