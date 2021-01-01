OGDENSBURG — The city firefighters’ union has rejected the city’s most recent contract offer, saying it’s “unacceptable.”
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie said Wednesday that he submitted a request to the Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters, Local 1799, in order to resolve the city’s ongoing dispute with the union.
Mr. Jellie confirmed Wednesday night that he was trying to avoid a lengthy court battle, as well as “looking at the possibility” of not laying off any firefighters, as the city and union continue to publicly battle over the minimum staffing agreement. The city’s 2021 budget, passed Dec. 9, calls for seven firefighter positions to be eliminated, which would leave 20 positions in tact, although the collective bargaining agreement states the city cannot dip below the 24-person minimum.
Mr. Jellie’s Wednesday proposal would have allowed the fire department to retain its current staffing level.
Despite Mr. Jellie’s attempt, Jason Bouchard, president of the fire union, confirmed Thursday night that the union denied the offer.
“He knew we were going to deny it,” Mr. Bouchard said of Mr. Jellie’s offer.
He called the offer “egregious.”
In a letter to media later Thursday night, Mr. Jellie said the city is “sincerely disappointed” that a deal could not be reached with the fire union.
Mr. Bouchard said the offer extended to the union had 16 bullet points, but given the confidentially both parties are attempting to maintain, he did not disclose what those bullet points were. But it was stated in Mr. Jellie’s Thursday email that the offer would “provide the significant budgetary reductions necessary to strengthen the city’s fiscal posture.”
The union, in an attempt to level with the city, is maintaining three points in which they are willing to compromise on: giving up their EMT stipend for two years; going from two people being “off” at any given time to one, as a way to reduce overtime expenses; and their retirement incentive package.
Mr. Jellie has offered city firefighters willing to retire in order to avoid layoffs a $25,000 incentive, which one firefighter — a fire captain, it was later disclosed — has taken so far. In Mr. Jellie’s Thursday email, he confirmed that two more fire personnel are “contemplating” formal acceptance of the retirement incentive, which could allow an opportunity to reinstate two firefighters who were laid off on Friday.
Mr. Bouchard said Wednesday that the fire union member who has accepted the retirement incentive has reached out to the New York State and Local Retirement System and is “prepared to go.”
This has resulted in the city issuing five layoff notices Wednesday, as a sixth firefighter is out on leave for an injury.
Mr. Jellie said Thursday that it’s “now clear what is most important” to the fire union — “the very lucrative benefits and perks contained in their contract,” not the fire personnel being laid off.
According to Mr. Jellie, the city’s current contract with the union guarantees raises of 2.5% to 3.5% each year for six years; provides bonus payments for not using sick leave; provides a stipend for maintaining EMT certification — something the union is willing to give up for two years; offers the payment of vacation leave in lieu of use; and demands hazard pay for staffing below six per shift — which Mr. Jellie said will cost the city an average of $131,000 to maintain each position in 2021.
“The residents of the city cannot afford these costs exorbitant costs one day longer,” Mr. Jellie wrote.
It costs the city about $131,968 per firefighter annually, including salary and benefits, and the average annual salary of a city firefighter is $70,767.
The 2021 proposed fire department budget, according to a copy on the city website, was $2,687,727, and based on the average cost of the firefighters’ salary and benefits, the elimination of seven jobs would save about $923,000.
The city and fire union have been at odds since the budget’s introduction about two months ago.
On Dec. 18, the union filed suit against the city in order to temporarily halt city officials from reducing the size of the fire department staff.
The city is contractually obligated to staff the fire department with a minimum of five firefighters per shift, according to the union’s state Supreme Court petition, in alignment with the minimum staffing agreement.
Judge Mary M. Farley on Monday denied the union’s request for a temporary restraining order preventing layoffs while the court case is pending, allowing the city to move forward with the layoffs.
Oral arguments in the case are set to take place virtually beginning at 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 8.
“The City of Ogdensburg remains committed to finding a collective solution to this matter, but the needs of the residents of the city must come first,” Mr. Jellie wrote. “No exceptions. We sincerely hope that President Jason Bouchard and (fire union) Secretary Ronald Bouchard drop their commitment to ‘perks over personnel’ and join the very bold plan to ensure the survival of the city, while working equally as hard to begin the revival of the city, and bring their members back to work.”
