OGDENSBURG — A captain in the city’s fire department isn’t buying City Manager Stephen P. Jellie’s explanation for a disagreement over a display of blue lights at the city’s fire station.
The blue lights were put on display at the station in honor of Sgt. Scott A. Reed, who died on Aug. 13, of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The idea to put the lights up came from Sgt. Reed’s cousin, Fire Capt. Jerry H. Mack.
On Tuesday morning, Capt. Mack reported on Facebook that, “(w)e have been ordered by the part time temporary city manager that he has been instructed by someone on council to remove the blue lights in honor of Sergeant Scott Reed. We’ve been informed that the mourning period is over and it is no longer appropriate to display.”
Mr. Jellie said Tuesday that he told the fire department to take down their blue lights after he was asked by Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly to make sure the lights were not part of the “Back the Blue” movement. Mr. Jellie said the department asked if they could continue the display for a 30 day period, so he agreed to let the lights stay up until Sept. 12.
“As far as us requesting to keep the lights up, the fact of the matter is, it was the overwhelming response that this community spewed out over Facebook, is the entire reason that they had to back off it,” Capt. Mack said.
Mr. Mack said his original post garnered over 500 shares and reactions in its first two hours online.
“At about that time, I received a phone call from one of the officers on duty at the fire station saying that Manager Jellie had just called and said that we had (un)til the 12th to keep them up,” Capt. Mack said. “He said that was 30 days after Officer Reed’s death, and he felt that 30 days would be enough.”
Even the 30-day period raised some questions for the firefighters, Capt. Mack said.
“Is there any written rule or law anywhere that tells you what color lights you can and cannot display?,” he said.
Capt. Mack said that Mr. Skelly being concerned about people thinking the display was about the “Back the Blue” movement is “nonsense.”
“That’s a way of them covering their ass for being upset because nobody asked their permission to put up the blue lights,” Capt. Mack said.
“I received a call from Councilor Nicole Kennedy, speaking on behalf of the fire station blue light matter, shortly after I gave the direction to remove the blue lights,” Mr. Jellie wrote in an email to the Times. “I cannot speak to why or whom Councilor Kennedy spoke to about this matter, I assumed then and still assume, she spoke to concerned firefighters directly or reacted to their concerns from social media.
“I was not responding to social media as I had not seen any of at that time.”
Mr. Jellie said he had nothing else to say on the issue.
“I do not believe continued dialogue on this matter is productive or respectful of the deceased or his family, therefore I will not be commenting further. My instruction stands, the display will be removed on 12 September,” he wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.