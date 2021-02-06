OGDENSBURG — One city firefighter was fired last week, just one day after a 32-year department veteran retired from the force, as the ongoing dispute between the city and its fire department escalates.
City Manager and Fire Chief Stephen P. Jellie said Friday that Jared Wells, a firefighter with the department for nine years, has been terminated for misconduct, effective Feb. 1.
Mr. Jellie confirmed Mr. Wells was the same firefighter who was under disciplinary review and awaiting a hearing. Mr. Wells, according to Mr. Jellie, failed to report to a hearing Jan. 6.
He also said the fire union, Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters, Local 1799, requested the city consider allowing Mr. Wells to resign rather than be terminated, “which we did,” Mr. Jellie added.
Mr. Wells declined the union’s efforts and was terminated, Mr. Jellie said.
There were two firefighters within the department under disciplinary review, one of whom had a hearing last month but has since retired from the force. It was later confirmed this firefighter is now-retired Capt. Gerald H. Mack.
Union President Jason T. Bouchard said Saturday it “wasn’t that surprising” that Mr. Wells was terminated, but it’s “unfortunate that he wasn’t given his due process.”
The alleged misconduct that led to Mr. Wells’ discharge from the department has not been disclosed.
One day earlier, Assistant Fire Chief Ronald Bouchard, a 32-year veteran of the city fire department, retired, effective Jan. 31. Ronald Bouchard also served as the fire union’s secretary and is Jason Bouchard’s uncle.
Weeks earlier, on Jan. 12, Ronald Bouchard was placed on a 30-day suspension, without pay and without ever having had any prior problems, according to Jason Bouchard.
Jason Bouchard said his uncle’s suspension stemmed from his response to a structure fire in the city last month.
The fire department and Mr. Jellie have been at odds for a variety of reasons for months now. But Jason Bouchard confirmed that Ronald Bouchard’s suspension stemmed from his uncle’s use of two fire engines, rather than one, when responding to the Jan. 4 fire.
Four days after the alleged response, Jason Bouchard issued a letter to media saying Mr. Jellie “wants desperately to have his way, no matter how unsafe or how much resistance he gets,” which was in reference to the fire chief’s decision to use just one fire engine when responding to emergency calls.
“There’s so many reasons why his one engine response is a bad idea, and we will eventually pay the price for this thoughtless move. Responding to a structure fire with only one engine, with a backup engine at least 10 minutes behind, could very well have devastating consequences,” Jason Bouchard wrote in his Jan. 8 letter.
Ronald Bouchard, according to Jason Bouchard, also did not immediately contact Mr. Jellie by phone before going out on the call Jan. 4, nor did he call for mutual aid from Heuvelton or Morristown — a change Mr. Jellie recently made, he added. Ronald Bouchard did inform Mr. Jellie of his response to the fire, Jason Bouchard said, but the notification was made via email, not phone.
Jason Bouchard also said his uncle’s decision to retire was made in hopes of bringing one of the five laid-off firefighters back to work, which didn’t happen.
The termination of Mr. Wells and the retirement of Ronald Bouchard leaves the city fire department with 19 men.
The city and fire union have been battling it out in court for more than two months over the city’s alleged violation of the union’s minimum staffing agreement when officials imposed the elimination of seven fire positions. The positions were eliminated — dropping the department staff from 27 firefighters to 20 at the time — when City Council passed its 2021 budget Dec. 9 of last year.
The union filed suit against the city in state Supreme Court in St. Lawrence County at the end of last year because of the staffing cuts. The union was requesting a preliminary injunction to forestall the layoffs, which were to take effect Jan. 1. Five layoff notices were issued — instead of seven — about a week before the new year as one firefighter was out with an unspecified injury and Mr. Mack was under disciplinary review.
When oral arguments for the case were heard about two weeks later, the union was requesting the reinstatement of the five laid-off firefighters.
The city prevailed when Judge Farley issued another swift denial of the union’s request to reinstate personnel.
Some laid-off firefighters have since been reinstated as others, who were eligible for retirement, opted to take the city’s $25,000 retirement incentive.
The city then decided to take the union to court, seeking a permanent stay of arbitration — a form of alternative dispute resolution used as a way to resolve issues outside the court system. That case is still pending in state Supreme Court.
Though 20 positions are to remain within the department, pursuant to the city’s 2021 budget, Mr. Jellie said Friday that he’s imposed a hiring freeze on all city departments “until further notice.”
The freeze has been imposed because of the city’s deteriorating financial situation — the city currently owes St. Lawrence County about $825,000 in delinquent tax payments. Mr. Jellie also cited the uncertainty surrounding the status of state aid in Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s 2021 budget. Mr. Jellie said this is “cause for concern.”
The city’s 2021 budget “cannot absorb an unplanned expense of that magnitude or another significant cut in state aid without cutting expenses,” Mr. Jellie said.
The governor has been pleading to the federal government for months, asking that financial aid be given to states and local governments. Officials are projecting a $39 billion revenue loss over four years for New York state because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. That number is only expected to swell.
