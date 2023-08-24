OGDENSBURG — City firefighters battled a blaze Thursday evening at a Washington Street residence that caused major damage to its second floor.
An all-call for off-duty Ogdensburg firefighters was issued after 5 p.m. and the Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department was called for mutual aid to assist at the fire at 1129 Washington St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.