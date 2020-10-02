OGDENSBURG — City firefighters have responded to a letter from Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly accusing them of staging an “alcohol-fueled disruption” at Monday night’s City Council meeting.
“We are dismayed and alarmed, however not surprised to read the recent letter to the editor from Mr. Jeffrey Michael Skelly. This only illustrates further that Skelly has officially abandoned all sense of decency and decorum associated with the office of Mayor. His ‘open letter to the residents of Ogdensburg’ proves that he will go to any length to discredit and disparage those who faithfully serve this city,” the letter by Ogdensburg Professional Firefighter Local 1799 President Jason Bouchard said.
Mr. Bouchard previously said it was passion that energized firefighters attending the meeting. He reiterated that point in his letter.
“I cannot speak to what the, ‘so called,’ leader of our city thought he, ‘smelled’ in a socially distanced crowd of less than 40 people. However, what I can knowledgably speak in reference to is the frustration and passion felt and sensed by the members of this Union and nearly everyone witnessing the meeting in question,” Mr. Bouchard wrote in the letter.
Mr. Bouchard cited an improper practice charge filed by the firefighters for a directive on communication with the media and suggestions from Mr. Skelly that the department be disbanded.
“This has been received as a direct threat to the livelihoods of our entire membership of 27 dedicated public servants,” Mr. Bouchard wrote.
Mr. Bouchard concluded his letter by citing an outburst by Mr. Skelly at a City Council meeting before he became mayor and again attributing the atmosphere of Monday night’s meeting to passion.
“...the actions and efforts of our membership and citizens of Ogdensburg in meetings conducted by Mayor Skelly can be completely attributed to our passion for our great city and the frustration of those who have been continually silenced,” he wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.