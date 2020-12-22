OGDENSBURG — City firefighters are continuing their media war with City Manager and Fire Chief Stephen P. Jellie over his instruction to discontinue their first responder status.
On Tuesday morning, Jason Bouchard, president of the Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799, issued what he labeled a “pseudo” press release about a recent directive from Mr. Jellie.
According to Mr. Bouchard, Ogdensburg firefighters have been issued an instruction from Mr. Jellie to immediately discontinue their first responder status.
“(This) statement is the latest in the efforts of President Jason Bouchard and Secretary Ronald Bouchard to spread fear and anxiety throughout the community because of their failure to negotiate a collective solution to the necessary staffing reductions required to ensure the survival of the city and ultimately begin the revival of the city,” Mr. Jellie. “The instruction I issued today is only modified slightly from an instruction issued in April 2020 by Acting Fire Chief Donald McCarthy, and Local 1799 did not object to that.”
Mr. Bouchard said the directive came from Mr. Jellie after he was informed that a fire crew responded to a sick call where a person who was later determined to be COVID-positive was treated.
“Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the City of Ogdensburg and surrounding area, I have directed the Ogdensburg Fire Department to maintain a limited response posture to emergency medical calls for assistance, a function that the Ogdensburg Fire Department is assigned to support the primary work of the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad,” Mr. Jellie said in an email. “The primary mission of the Ogdensburg Fire Department is to respond to fires, hazardous material incidents and rescue situations and we will not jeopardize our ability to respond to those primary missions during this time of increased COVID activity in our city.”
Mr. Bouchard said the directive is an attempt to make the Fire Department look less active.
“He is clearly using the pandemic as a way to diminish our call volume, simultaneously putting lives of Ogdensburg’s citizens at risk,” Mr. Bouchard wrote.
But Mr. Jellie disagrees.
“Responsibility for the safety and well-being of the citizens of Ogdensburg is my -1 priority, and as such I will continue to determine how best to position, respond and execute emergency operations and make adjustments as necessary,” Mr. Jellie wrote.
