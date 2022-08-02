OGDENSBURG — Three people are receiving aid from the American Red Cross following a Tuesday morning fire on Caroline Street.
According to a Facebook post by Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799, the fire department was dispatched to a reported structure fire on the 900 block of Caroline Street.
While nothing was visible at first, smoke then “began issuing from the front door.”
All off-duty city firefighters and the Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department were called to assist. Heuvelton firefighters responded quickly since they were already in the city for a funeral detail.
The firefighters reported they found the fire in a bedroom.
“This fire was nowhere as bad as it could have been because the home owners closed the bedroom door and the body of fire did not leave the room of origin,” the fire union’s Facebook post said.
The fire was reported extinguished in 15 minutes and the scene was turned over to investigators to search for a cause.
Assisting at the scene along with Heuvelton firefighters were the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, city police and National Grid.
The American Red Cross said it is providing emergency aid to three people — two adults and a 17-year-old.
