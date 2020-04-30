OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg firefighters made quick work of a fire on the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue on Wednesday.
The fire was called in at about 4:15 p.m. Responding were Ogdensburg Fire, Ogdensburg Rescue and St. Lawrence County Car 9.
Assistant Chief Kenneth Stull reported that heavy fire was showing from the rear of the two-story home when firefighters arrived.
Off-duty firefighters were called in and Heuvelton Volunteers manned the Ogdensburg Fire Station.
It took just five minutes to knock down the main body of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
