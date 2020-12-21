OGDENSBURG — City Manger Stephen P. Jellie reports that no firefighters have taken up the city on its $20,000 incentive to retire offer.
The offer was made on Dec. 2., Mr. Jellie said, and firefighters had until Dec. 18 to opt in.
“To date, President Jason Bouchard and Secretary Ronald Bouchard (of the International Association of Fire Fighters Union Local 1799) have refused all good faith efforts proposed by the City of Ogdensburg to work collectively on a plan to reduce the overall staffing level of the fire department,” Mr. Jellie said in a prepared statement.
In response, the union’s President Jason Bouchard called the offer “alleged,” and said his members would not consider the offer until it was offered in writing — something the city has not done, Mr. Bouchard said.
“The offer was placed upon the table less than three weeks ago. This gave our eligible members very little time to make a decision that will alter the course of their lives going forward,” Mr. Bouchard said in a prepared statement. “Our department has agreed to retirement incentives in previous contracts. However, said agreements have been agreed to, contractually, within collectively binding agreements.”
Mr. Jellie said the union had made its own last-minute offer as well, which he said was inadequate.
“IAFF Local 1799 is successfully creating a sense of fear among the community with their constant rhetoric about lives being placed at risk if the fire department is reduced in size, we respectfully request they cease this false information campaign,” Mr. Jellie said. “The average cost of each Ogdensburg Firefighter position in 2021 will be $139,000, a price far too high for a city the size of Ogdensburg.”
Mr. Bouchard said that unless an offer is approved by City Council, his members would not consider it a legitimate offer.
“Our Union is hereby rejecting the retirement incentive as has been offered. Any such agreement from this city administration as currently offered cannot be taken seriously,” he said.
