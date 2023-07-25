Ogdensburg firefighters to be paid $518K in back pay

OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg’s firefighters will be paid a lump sum of $519,680 for owed back pay following an approved resolution by City Council Monday night.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly was the lone no vote on council.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg’s firefighters will be paid a lump sum of $519,680 for owed back pay following an approved resolution by City Council Monday night.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly was the lone no vote on council.
That payment stems from a ruling by Arbitrator Timothy W. Gorman last December which stated that the city violated the six-year collective bargaining agreement with Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799 when it forced the department to staff less than five members on a shift over the last two years.
The amount of back pay was approved by Gorman in an April 14 ruling after the city and Local 1799 failed to agree upon a back pay amount. Gorman determined that the union members were owed $519,680 in back pay from the city, which is from more than 10,510 hours denied during a 17-month period beginning in January of 2021. This was from documentation provided by the union.
“It is in the best interest of the City of Ogdensburg to resolve this matter with respect to defendants without further litigation and shall settle all debts against the defendants to avoid protracted litigation,” stated the resolution.
The lump sum payment will be made to the law firm representing Local 1799, Blitman & King, LLP. It will be paid out of an 2022 account, according to the resolution.
Legal action between the union and the city began in 2020 and the city was granted a permanent stay of arbitration by state Supreme Court Judge Mary M. Farley on March 19, 2021. However, Local 1799 successfully appealed the decision in January of 2022 before the state Appellate Division in Albany.
An application submitted by the city to have the case heard before the Appellate Division was denied.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.