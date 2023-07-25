Ogdensburg firefighters to be paid $518K in back pay

The Ogdensburg Fire Department, 718 Ford St. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg’s firefighters will be paid a lump sum of $519,680 for owed back pay following an approved resolution by City Council Monday night.

Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly was the lone no vote on council.

