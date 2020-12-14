OGDENSBURG — City Manager Stephen P. Jellie and Jason Bouchard, president of the Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799, exchanged scathing media releases Monday over the disciplinary case of Fire Capt. Gerald H. Mack.
Mr. Mack, who was ejected from a City Council meeting over the summer, is reportedly facing termination for disrespectful behavior, and on Dec. 9, was alleged to have been pushed to the ground by Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly when he tried to prevent Mr. Skelly from entering City Hall. Mr. Skelly denies he touched Mr. Mack.
On Monday, Mr. Bouchard released a letter describing a meeting Mr. Jellie called on Dec. 3 with Mr. Mack, his immediate supervisor and a union representative.
During that meeting, Mr. Bouchard said Mr. Jellie informed Mr. Mack that he was being suspended for 30 days without pay and would be subject to an Article 75 hearing. Article 75 refers to disciplinary actions, which can include removal.
Mr. Bouchard said while Mr. Mack arrived with two union representatives, Mr. Jellie insisted he would only allow one representative.
The meeting lasted only about two minutes, Mr. Bouchard said, and consisted of Mr. Jellie giving Mr. Mack his disciplinary papers, telling him he was suspended and that he would recommend a 60-day suspension without pay for the Article 75 hearing.
Mr. Jellie issued a response to Mr. Bouchard’s letter stating that he would not comment on the disciplinary matter with any level of detail out of respect for the integrity of the Article 75 disciplinary process and Mr. Mack’s right to a fair hearing on charges that propose Mr. Mack’s termination from civil service.
“What we can reiterate is that Captain Mack’s consistent history of disrespectful behavior and personal attacks, including vulgar language, false information and most recently, homophobic slurs (brought to our attention by members of the community), are well documented and none of it is fabricated,” Mr. Jellie wrote.
Mr. Bouchard stated in his letter that after the meeting, Mr. Jellie taunted Mr. Mack by standing in the hallway and clapping as Mr. Mack exited.
“Is this the behavior we simply accept now from our city manager? Is this a proper supervisory method for disciplining city employees? We say, absolutely not. Did Mr. Jellie bait Captain Mack by clapping, to intentionally set him off? We believe so,” Mr. Bouchard wrote.
Mr. Jellie has created a toxic work environment at the city’s Fire Department, Mr. Bouchard said.
“Too much damage has been done and all trust is gone,” he said.
Mr. Jellie said the union has been unresponsive to his efforts to negotiate.
“In 5 months as City Manager, I have requested on more than 10 occasions to meet with Local 1799 and collectively develop a plan to reduce the overall size of the Fire Department but each request was refused,” Mr. Jellie wrote.
He added that the city is offering a retirement incentive of $20,000 for retirement-eligible members of the Fire Department, “but to date, Local 1799 is silent on the offer other than to demand a paper version of our offer instead of the electronic version received.”
On Dec. 9, City Council approved a budget for 2021 which has funding for seven fewer firefighters than the 2020 budget.
