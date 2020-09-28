OGDENSBURG — Just hours before City Council will consider naming Stephen P. Jellie the permanent city manager, members of the Ogdensburg firefighters’ union gathered in front City Hall to express their dissent.
Local union president Jason Bouchard spoke before about 100 people saying the City Council lacks vision and is practicing scorched earth politics in their attempts to reduce the size of the fire department. Sam Fresina, state president of the professional firefighters’ association, said the city manager is not qualified and does not care about the residents of the city.
Earlier in the day Mr. Jellie said the city cannot sustain the level of services it provides now.
“The City of Ogdensburg is doing everything possible to lay out the facts and only the facts; the city’s economic condition is dire and we will be forced into financial ruin if we don’t act now. From my view, the personal attacks on the Mayor, members of council and myself are just the latest tactic to avoid the real topics and delay until another election takes place,” Mr. Jellie said in an email.
“I reaffirm my position, the firefighter’s union continues to assert that their needs are greater than that of the city as a whole and they will continue to assert that position regardless of how it impacts the city and the tax paying residents including support for the deliberately false and deceptive information provided to the public by one of their members last week.”
This story will be added to after tonight’s City Council meeting, which begins at 7 p.m.
