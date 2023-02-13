OGDENSBURG — The City Council has formed a task force aimed at finding what it is calling “real solutions” regarding the amount of state-owned, tax-exempt properties in Ogdensburg.
Councilors John A. Rishe, Daniel E. Skamperle and Michael B. Powers were unanimously appointed to the Ogdensburg Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) Task Force. Appointments will take place on a yearly basis, according to the resolution.
The task force will have a main goal of garnering political support in Albany for the approval of future Senate and Assembly bills that would allow the city to collect property taxes from the state on property it owns within the city limits.
“State land in certain places within New York state is subject to property taxation, however, although the state of New York owns 30% of the land in Ogdensburg, and much of it is unused, the city is not able to collect taxes on any of this land,” the council resolution reads.
In December, Senate Bill S9606 was introduced by now retired Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie and had been held in committee. That bill expired in the previous legislative session.
Language in the resolution was changed by the City Council to state that the task force would push for the passing of a new Senate bill that would have to be introduced in the current legislative session by Sen. Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown.
“It’s basically a reintroduction, so when the bill expires at the end of the calendar year, they come in with a new bill which basically is the same,” Mr. Powers said.
The previous Senate bill stated that the city “is not afforded the right to collect property taxes on any of this state owned land. This is patently unjust and deprives the city of Ogdensburg of much needed financial resources. This bill will remedy the existing deficiency within the current statutory framework by allowing the city of Ogdensburg to collect property taxes from the state.”
The bill contends that the state pays property taxes on state-owned land in many areas throughout the state.
“Other municipalities in the state, like Albany, receive substantial payments from the State in lieu of taxes (PILOTS). It is time for the state to treat the city of Ogdensburg fairly and do the same for the city,” the bill said.
At its next council meeting, a resolution will be brought forth supporting “Home Rule” legislation that would seek PILOT reimbursement to the city and would be forwarded to Sen. Walczyk and Assemblyman Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, to introduce their respective bills.
Mr. Rishe added that the task force could work on other issues as well.
“I also think that there a lot more issues that the task force needs to address,” he said.
