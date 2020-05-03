Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.