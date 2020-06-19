OGDENSBURG — For the Class of 2020 at Ogdensburg Free Academy, the plan is to have a normal send-off into a world that was turned topsy-turvy in their senior year.
“We will attempt to have a traditional ceremony,” said Ogdensburg Central School Superintendent Kevin Kendall in an email Wednesday.
To that end, the district has come up with four plans to hold a ceremony for its departing seniors.
The school district is hoping that current restrictions on the number of people allowed at a gathering will be loosened.
As of June 7, guidelines from the New York State Department of Health on graduation ceremonies states that outdoor, in-person gatherings for the purposes of a graduation ceremony are restricted to a maximum of 150 people, including all students, guests, teachers, administrators, and staff.
The OFA Class of 2020 has 110 members, Mr. Kendall said.
Plan A is to hold an outdoor ceremony at a location to be determined at noon on June 27 with a rain date of 3 p.m. on June 28.
If there is no change in the 150-person limit by June 20, Mr. Kendall said, Plan A will be scrapped.
Plan B is to hold the ceremony at 6 p.m. on July 17 with rain dates of 10 a.m. on July 18 and 3 p.m. on July 19. The deadline for deciding on this date is July 7.
Plan C is to hold the ceremony at 6 p.m. on Aug. 7 with rain dates of 10 a.m. on Aug. 8 and 3 p.m. on Aug. 9.
The decision day for Plan C is Aug. 1.
“If there is still no change prior to August 1, we will split the class into 3-4 groups and conduct several traditional ceremonies for the graduating class,” Mr. Kendall said.
Mr. Kendall said the plan was developed with input from student, parents and guardians.
Likely outdoor locations include the old football field and the school’s turf field.
The turf field could be damaged by chairs so some sort of covering would need to be devised, Mr. Kendall said.
