MELANIE KIMBLER-LAGO/WATERTOWN DAILY TIMES A front end loader operator moves around salt to be loaded onto dump truck Monday at the Ogdensburg Port Authority. (stand alone)
This Ogdensburg Port Authority front end loader is similar to the loader recently purchased by the City of Ogdensburg. File photo

OGDENSBURG – A $100,000 state grant will cover nearly all of the cost of a 2019 Caterpillar

front end loader acquired by the city in April.

The model 926M machine replaces a 1998 front end loader that had been out of commission for several months, city Department of Public Works Director Shane Brown said.

Total cost to the city, after a trade-in and before the grant, was $126,488, Mr. Brown said.

The machine gets a lot of use.

“It does our brush pickup and maintenance on the street,” Mr. Brown said. “It’s equipped with a wing for winter plowing.”

Heavy equipment is not part of the city’s Enterprise Fleet Management plan, Mr. Brown said.

“We couldn’t have gotten it without the grant,” he said.

State Senator Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, who secured the grant, announced the state funding in a press release this week.

“The city’s Department of Public Works has needed a new front-end loader for quite some time now, but the city has not been able to afford a new one,” Ogdensburg City Manager Sarah Purdy said in Mrs. Ritchie’s press release.

