OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Garden Club presented four awards to homeowners for their residential gardens during the City Council meeting Monday night.
Since 1993, the club has been presenting awards to gardens throughout the city at various venues, including council meetings.
In previous years, the club has presented awards in three categories: business or commercial, civic and residential, and a good neighbor honor.
“This year we have stepped away from that model,” said club president Linda Griffin. “We decided to look for lovely gardens and floral displays wherever we could find them.”
The winners of this year’s Maple Leaf Awards included Bonnie Griffith, Bruce Lovett and Louis Brander. The Good Neighbor Award was given to Paul Pirie.
The awards were presented by Maple Leaf Committee chair Luanne Herzog.
Ms. Griffin also thanked those who make garden club projects possible.
“First, to the city council, major, and city manager for their financial support over the years,” Ms. Griffin said. “We could not offer our summertime hanging baskets without the help of the DPW whose employees hang them, water and maintain them, and then take them down again for us in the fall.”
She also thanked United Helpers, Board of Cooperative Educational Services students, the Riverview Correctional Facility, the volunteers who plant and weed gardens, Bob LaRue, and several local businesses who “add a touch of summertime beauty each year.”
