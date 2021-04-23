OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Garden Club is looking for Ogdensburg residents and friends to assist in the beautification of Ogdensburg by sponsoring one or more of their hanging flower baskets. The baskets can be seen on Ford and State streets. Each year, the Garden Club organizes this project with the assistance of the Ogdensburg Department of Public Works who hang the baskets around Memorial Day and take them down just after Labor Day.
The public can assist the Garden Club by sponsoring a basket in honor, memory or appreciation of someone special. Anonymous donations are also welcome.
Sponsors and those honored will be published in the newspaper, in the library and at the Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce throughout the year.
Send sponsoring information, your name, address and phone number to Ogdensburg Garden Club, PO Box 1414, Ogdensburg, NY 13669, and include a check for $45 per basket. For more information, call Donna Pirie at 315-393-7426.
