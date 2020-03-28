OGDENSBURG — At its last meeting the board of the Ogdensburg Growth Fund decided to offer relief to client businesses affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
The fund is allowing clients with outstanding loans to take a three-month sabbatical from payments.
“The growth fund is not doing a blanket approval,” Ogdensburg Planning and Development Director Andrea Smith said. “Businesses obviously have to request that. It may not be applicable to all businesses. In fact, we’ve heard from one of our businesses that at this point it is business as usual. They are considered essential because of the services they provide. It isn’t their intent at this point to request a moratorium but for other businesses that have been subject to workforce reduction they have started that process.
Scott Wright, chairman of the Growth Fund, said they are hoping businesses will reach out to the fund if they are experiencing troubles.
“Obviously we don’t want to be burdening people with loan payments that have been in good standing,” Mr. Wright said. “I think the important thing is to keep people working and make sure they can make payroll.”
The circumstances could be different for each company, Mr. Wright said.
“Each loan will be looked at individually,” Mr. Wright said. “Most of them are looking at a two- to three-month moratorium with no interest incurred. What’s being done, so far, is that we are tacking three months on to the end of the loan. There isn’t a write off of any money, we’re just putting it on hold.”
There have been two requests for the moratorium so far, Ms. Smith said.
The situation for other businesses could change quickly, Ms. Smith said.
“Should the need arise or should any need arise The Growth Fund is very interested in working with businesses, not only those that we have current loans with but business that we may not be presently working with,” Ms. Smith said.
The Ogdensburg Growth Fund was founded in April 1982 and is largely funded through interest on loan repayments, although it occasionally secures grant money.
