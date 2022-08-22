OGDENSBURG — The city has given $30,172 to community members for home improvements thanks to its Individual Household Assistance Program through the American Rescue Plan Act.
ARPA funds had been distributed to municipalities across the country in an effort to help offset losses from the COVID-19 pandemic. The city had been allocated a total of $1,068,179.
The city decided to use $260,000 for its Individual Household Assistance Program this year. Nonprofit organizations and small businesses were given another $174,000.
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie gave an update on the program to the City Council Monday night.
“We had over 400 applications,” Mr. Jellie said. “The city has moved this money faster than any grant program because it’s something local and we’re the only approval authority.”
The Individual Household Assistance Program allows the city to help homeowners make repairs to their properties and reimburses them up to $5,000 for exterior and interior projects.
According to Mr. Jellie, the city has issued checks for seven projects totaling $30,172, approved 12 projects that are awaiting contractors to complete the work totaling $53,359, and is working with 14 applicants to determine if proposed projects will be approved.
“These are all projects that are in the first income bracket,” Mr. Jellie said. “We have three income brackets and within those we separated projects based on criticality. The first level being heat, electrical issues, plumbing issues of the like. In the month of August, I believe we will complete all projects in the first income bracket.”
The city has not yet used all the funds available, but Mr. Jellie noted that there are still many more applications to process.
“We’re starting to work on the second income bracket in the month of September,” Mr. Jellie said. “I don’t believe if we move both through those two income brackets that there will be much, if any money left over for the third income bracket.”
Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly thanked the staff who have been working on this program and said he imagines residents are quite happy with the program.
Councilor John A. Rishe would like to see more such funding for homeowners in the city.
“It shows the need and I’ve been talking about the Community Development Block Grant program and the home program, which are the biggest sources of funding for communities for these types of things,” Mr. Rishe said. “We really need to start applying for those. We can see how big the need is.”
